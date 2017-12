The jazzy soul of Melbourne’s 30/70 is mighty impressive from a musical standpoint – that much is immediately obvious. But the real victory of a song like ‘Nu Spring’ is that it shows the band eking themselves a unique position in what is a heavily populated (and high calibre) jazz/funk/soul scene in their home city.

There is no way to adequately describe the vocals of Allysha Joy that will do her justice, and no way to encapsulate just how hard that trumpet (nope, it's an alto saxophone) solo hits when it bursts through halfway through the song. This is a complex and exciting piece of music that serves as a journey well worth taking.