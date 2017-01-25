5 songs from the 1996 Hottest 100 you might have forgotten

Upon its release, ‘Spaceman’ by Babylon Zoo was the fastest selling single in 30 years. With 420,000 copies shifted in its first week, it sold more copies at greater speed than anything by the Rolling Stones, The Who, The Kinks, David Bowie, Michael Jackson, George Michael and just about anything bar The Beatles’ ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’.

Yep, ‘Spaceman’. By Babylon Zoo.

When’s the last time you heard ‘Spaceman’ (by Babylon Zoo)? If it’s been a while, let me let you in on a little secret.

It stinks!

Its lyrics are no better than those poems your weird cousin wrote when he was at University. The guitars sound horridly tinny. That godawful intro is a horrible attempt at trying to be weird for the sake of it. I could only imagine the look on Robert Smith’s face when someone played it to him for the first time and suggested he may have influenced it.

It’s a bad song. It has no redeeming qualities. If you voted for it 20 years ago (and a lot of you must have, it reached number 16) I’m angry at you. If you still like it today, then I just feel sorry for you.

I’ve been wanting to say this for 20 years and so I’m taking my chance. ‘Spaceman’ sucks. If I had it my way we’d bloody well skip it on Saturday.