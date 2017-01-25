5 songs from the 1996 Hottest 100 you might have forgotten
Warning: Hottest 100 spoilers ahead. Though you have had 20 years to find out the results, so…
Looking through the Hottest 100 of 1996 is a wonderful exercise in nostalgia.
Remember ‘Coppertone’ by Fini Scad? What a cracker!
How did ‘Bulls On Parade’ not make the top 40?
Geez, didn’t Bush have a big year in ’96?
While we still remember (and love) the bulk of the tracks that made it into the countdown, there are a few that require a visit to YouTube to rejog the memory. I mean, it was 20 years ago.
Matthew Trapnell – ‘Ella’s Uncle’
This dubby, down-tempo track takes a simple bassline, a delectably dusty beat and a sample of Ella Fitzgerald talking about her harmonica-playing uncle and somehow makes it really engaging.
I do not remember hearing any of Matthew Trapnell’s other songs, so can’t speak to the rest of his output. But having one song in the Hottest 100 is a pretty good effort regardless, right?
Hunting Party – ‘Grooving’
Clearly Midnight Oil’s Bones Hillman and The Necks’ Chris Abrahams were feeling a little experiemental in the mid-‘90s. Together they formed Hunting Party, a project that released just the one EP and then disappeared without a trace.
‘Grooving’ is super chilled, jazzy, lite-electronica that’s very of its time and, frankly, no match to the game-changing brilliance these two men have been responsible for over the past 30-odd years in their other musical endeavours.
But it was on the soundtrack to Heartbreak High so you’ve gotta give it props for that.
Fun fact: the woman singing on the track is Jeremy and Peter Oxley (Sunnyboys) sister Melanie Oxley.
Adam Mullen & Larry Clayton – ‘Mission: Impossible’
Take two of the members of U2 (who aren’t Bono or The Edge) and give them license to reinvent one of history’s most iconic film scores to give it a ‘90s edge and this is what you get.
You know how, when you watch blockbuster movies from the past, the special effects look really funny? Well this is the aural equivalent of that.
The synths are dated, there are next to no dynamics in the whole thing and it just sounds so cheesy. That fuzz bass is pretty sweet though.
But, hey, it sounded great at the time, right? And it’s arguably not the worst reinvention of the theme that we’ve heard in the past 20 years.
Babylon Zoo – ‘Spaceman’
Upon its release, ‘Spaceman’ by Babylon Zoo was the fastest selling single in 30 years. With 420,000 copies shifted in its first week, it sold more copies at greater speed than anything by the Rolling Stones, The Who, The Kinks, David Bowie, Michael Jackson, George Michael and just about anything bar The Beatles’ ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’.
Yep, ‘Spaceman’. By Babylon Zoo.
When’s the last time you heard ‘Spaceman’ (by Babylon Zoo)? If it’s been a while, let me let you in on a little secret.
It stinks!
Its lyrics are no better than those poems your weird cousin wrote when he was at University. The guitars sound horridly tinny. That godawful intro is a horrible attempt at trying to be weird for the sake of it. I could only imagine the look on Robert Smith’s face when someone played it to him for the first time and suggested he may have influenced it.
It’s a bad song. It has no redeeming qualities. If you voted for it 20 years ago (and a lot of you must have, it reached number 16) I’m angry at you. If you still like it today, then I just feel sorry for you.
I’ve been wanting to say this for 20 years and so I’m taking my chance. ‘Spaceman’ sucks. If I had it my way we’d bloody well skip it on Saturday.
Allen Ginsberg – ‘Ballad Of The Skeletons’
Allen Ginsberg is a literary titan. As one of the leaders of the Beat Generation, his writing and activism has – either directly or indirectly – inspired just about every aspect of pop culture imaginable.
You know who else is a titan? Paul McCartney. He’s written some of the best songs of all time.
Oh, and another one? Philip Glass. Arguably one of the most influential musicians of last century.
Ginsberg, McCartney and Glass – as well as Patti Smith guitarist Lenny Kaye and Tom Waits collaborator Marc Ribot – all played on this track, which Ginsberg wrote in 1995.
But somehow, with all these legends together, it still feels very strange that the culmination of their talents would have been so widely adored by the triple j audience. It was the eighth most popular song of the year!
Perhaps it was the socio-political situation at the time. Maybe it was the whole nursery rhyme aesthetic. Maybe it was just the genius of Allen Ginsberg shining through one last time before his passing in April of 1997.
Whatever it was, it worked. And then we rarely ever heard it again. Thankfully, it holds up really well.
