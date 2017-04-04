5 songs to soundtrack your Stargazing adventure
To coincide with this week’s Stargazing Live event, Something More host Tim Shiel has pulled together a show full of songs that are a perfect fit for losing yourself in the wonders of the universe.
Here are five of his highlights. Tune into Something More to hear the full set. Happy gazing.
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – ‘Juno’
It took five years for it to get there, but when NASA's Juno probe finally reached Jupiter last year, Trent Reznor celebrated by teaming up with his regular composing partner Atticus Ross to craft this haunting ambient work, which seems to hold in it the echo of the planet itself.
65daysofstatic – ‘Supermoon’
When Manchester-based post/math-rock band 65daysofstatic got the call to collaborate on one of the most hyped video games in recent years, they leapt at the opportunity. No Man's Sky, a visually stunning exploration game made up of fully generative planets and stars, had mixed critical response - but 65daysofstatic's epic score truly captured the game's infinite scale.
Tom Glazer & Dottie Evans – ‘What is the Milky Way?’
This track is taken from a six LP set released in the late 50s/early 60s. These educational Singing Science records are filled with science-themed folk music, and neatly channel the naivety of the atomic age.
Ainslie Wills – ‘Constellations’
The cosmic landscape is fertile ground for analogy and metaphor when it comes to grand songwriting, whether it's an interstellar love song or a tragic space opera.
But Melbourne's Ainslie Wills eschewed that tradition on her 2015 EP by just going directly at the subject in the most human of ways. 'Constellation' is simply a song that celebrates the powerful memory of stargazing with friends:
'Watching the splash of stars on the cool of the grass / Tangled is the memory on the trampoline, us kids / None of us knew as much as Steve who was pointing them out, pointing them out'
Jamie xx – ‘Gosh’
It’s rare for a great song to have one great film clip, let alone two - but in the case of Jamie xx's ‘Gosh’ we are truly blessed.
The song's first clip is a journey through an imagined colonised solar system, taking the track's ominous street energy and reframing it as a space soundtrack.
When you've finished watching that - it doesn't have anything to do with stargazing, but the other Gosh film clip you absolutely have to see to believe.
Tim Shiel presents Something More every Tuesday night from 8pm.
Stargazing Live is on ABC and iView from Tuesday 4 to Thursday 6 March.