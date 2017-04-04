5 songs to soundtrack your Stargazing adventure

<a href="http://ainsliewills.bandcamp.com/album/oh-the-gold-ep">OH THE GOLD - EP by Ainslie Wills</a>

The cosmic landscape is fertile ground for analogy and metaphor when it comes to grand songwriting, whether it's an interstellar love song or a tragic space opera.

But Melbourne's Ainslie Wills eschewed that tradition on her 2015 EP by just going directly at the subject in the most human of ways. 'Constellation' is simply a song that celebrates the powerful memory of stargazing with friends:

'Watching the splash of stars on the cool of the grass / Tangled is the memory on the trampoline, us kids / None of us knew as much as Steve who was pointing them out, pointing them out'