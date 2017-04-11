5 under the radar acts you can’t miss at Bluesfest 2017

When you go to Bluesfest this year, there are plenty of big acts you must see.

This will reportedly be your last chance to see Patti Smith in Australia. No opportunity to witness the power of Neil Finn should be turned down. And if you miss Mavis Staples or Roy Ayers, I won’t ever speak to you again.

But the best thing about Bluesfest are the discoveries you make. The acts you didn’t know when you left work on Thursday become firm favourites by the time you’re lining up for that important first coffee on Tuesday morning.

In my 17 years of attending and covering Bluesfest, I’ve discovered some amazing unknown talents. The festival has presented tiny early Australian shows from artists like Jack Johnson, John Butler, CW Stoneking and Sigur Ros, who’ve gone on to become enormous.

They’ve also given us great joy through acts like Fred Eaglesmith, Robert Belfour and Hat Fitz – artists that were never going to be superstars but proved more entertaining than any of the headliners.

There are a few reasons we don’t identify just how impressive some of the assembled talent is until we’re seeing them in front of us. They’re not always hugely popular artists, rarely receiving mainstream media attention – that’s pretty commonly acknowledged.

A lesser known fact is the disparity between these artists on record and on stage. Often their recorded output doesn’t match up to the quality of their live show.

These are working musicians who spend their lives entertaining audiences – big and small – week in, week out. They spend literally hours of their lives on stage each week, it’s how they make their living. And it means they become very, very good at what they do.

Smaller acts might get into a studio once a year for a day or two, it’s not their natural environment and hearing them on record isn’t always the best way to experience them.

So, even if you don’t quite dig what they have on Spotify, I implore you to stick your head into the tent when these five artists are playing. If you don’t like ‘em, there’s plenty more music to enjoy elsewhere.