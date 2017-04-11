5 under the radar acts you can’t miss at Bluesfest 2017
When you go to Bluesfest this year, there are plenty of big acts you must see.
This will reportedly be your last chance to see Patti Smith in Australia. No opportunity to witness the power of Neil Finn should be turned down. And if you miss Mavis Staples or Roy Ayers, I won’t ever speak to you again.
But the best thing about Bluesfest are the discoveries you make. The acts you didn’t know when you left work on Thursday become firm favourites by the time you’re lining up for that important first coffee on Tuesday morning.
In my 17 years of attending and covering Bluesfest, I’ve discovered some amazing unknown talents. The festival has presented tiny early Australian shows from artists like Jack Johnson, John Butler, CW Stoneking and Sigur Ros, who’ve gone on to become enormous.
They’ve also given us great joy through acts like Fred Eaglesmith, Robert Belfour and Hat Fitz – artists that were never going to be superstars but proved more entertaining than any of the headliners.
There are a few reasons we don’t identify just how impressive some of the assembled talent is until we’re seeing them in front of us. They’re not always hugely popular artists, rarely receiving mainstream media attention – that’s pretty commonly acknowledged.
A lesser known fact is the disparity between these artists on record and on stage. Often their recorded output doesn’t match up to the quality of their live show.
These are working musicians who spend their lives entertaining audiences – big and small – week in, week out. They spend literally hours of their lives on stage each week, it’s how they make their living. And it means they become very, very good at what they do.
Smaller acts might get into a studio once a year for a day or two, it’s not their natural environment and hearing them on record isn’t always the best way to experience them.
So, even if you don’t quite dig what they have on Spotify, I implore you to stick your head into the tent when these five artists are playing. If you don’t like ‘em, there’s plenty more music to enjoy elsewhere.
Blind Boy Paxton
People have been lamenting the lack of blues at Bluesfest for decades now. Literally decades. Sure, if you look at the top line of the bill you might not see much blues there, but there’s tons of it riddled throughout the program.
While you must see the legendary Buddy Guy on Saturday and Sunday nights, Blind Boy Paxton is the lesser-known blues that must be top of your list.
His music is steeped in ‘20s and ‘30s acoustic blues, and he pulls it off in a way that is both fresh and respectful. He’s also a brilliant storyteller and a captivating presence onstage. Paxton is a consummate entertainer and, if you drop by for a song or two, you’ll almost certainly end up there for the full set.
Importantly, he’s also really young. While many lament the death of traditional blues music, it’s great to see artists like the 28-year-old Paxton keeping it alive.
Dumpstaphunk
Bluesfest is for dancing. You’ll learn that if you haven’t been before.
It’s also a place where you have to put your fear of five-string basses aside. Just for the weekend.
This makes Dumpstaphunk one of the perfect bands for getting the most out of the Bluesfest experience in 2017.
Dumpstaphunk are one of the nastiest New Orleans funk bands around. That’s a big call, they’ve got stiff competition. Led by keyboardist Ivan Neville (son of Aaron, nephew of The Neville Brothers), the band quickly earned a reputation as one of the most important bands in modern funk, taking from so many of the past iterations of funk, and pushing the genre forward.
They are playing late night slots on four of the five nights of Bluesfest. Save your energy and bring your dancing shoes.
Nikki Hill
There’s a reason Nikki Hill has been invited back for her third Bluesfest in just four years. Watch her perform and you will see.
She’s got a fierce way of performing R’n’B, unafraid to give it a bit of a punk rock edge. You’ll hear shades of Little Richard and Tina Turner in the way she delivers her scintillating vocal performances. Her shows are loud, bold and impossible to walk away from.
Her voice is enormous, her band the perfect rock’n’roll accompaniment and their show a riotous rock’n’roll party. They even manage to pull off AC/DC covers without looking lame.
Yirrmal
It is absolutely vital that you spend some time soaking up the Boomerang component of Bluesfest.
It’s rare that you can come away from an event with a new knowledge and appreciation for the land on which you’re partying. Boomerang is consistent in delivering amazing workshops, performances and general awareness raising and celebration of our First Nation people and their rich cultural history. It’s enriching, educational and a whole lot of fun.
The line-up is great again in 2017, so you’ll have a good time no matter when you visit. But if you need a solid suggestion then I can’t go past Yirrmal.
His new EP Youngblood is great and he’s been playing a hell of a lot of live shows over the past few months, which suggests he’s probably in white-hot form coming into Bluesfest.
He’s the kind of artist that people rave about. The kinda singer that’s so affecting and passionate that you can’t help but have some kind of response to his performance.
He comes from good stock as the grandson of Dr Yunupingu, he’s got some good mentors in Shane Howard and Neil Murray and has good help, with the legendary Archie Roach making an appearance on his new EP.
Trust me when I say there’s a reason people are raving.
Ellis Hall
I’d never heard of Ellis Hall until his name popped up on the Bluesfest bill. After doing a little research, I felt pretty ashamed by that. For over 40 years, he’s dedicated his life to music, writing thousands of songs, playing with countless huge artists and owning stages across America.
He used to be in the great funk/soul band Tower of Power, he played at Helen Keller’s funeral, was a consultant to Jamie Foxx when he was playing Ray Charles in the 2004 biopic Ray and performed before Nelson Mandela.
More importantly, he’s got one of those voices that makes you need to sit down. So powerful, so beautiful, so full of emotion and feeling. I can already sense people will be drawn to the tent when he fires up that five-octave range of his.
