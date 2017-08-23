7 Aussie artists who’ve never had a number one album

Life Is Fine is Paul Kelly’s first number one album.

As little sense as that makes, it’s true.

The legendary artist is as big a drawcard as just about any other Australian act, with a fanbase that ranges from toddlers to pensioners, and songwriting that appeals to music lovers of all dispositions. Everyone loves Paul Kelly. So, it seems completely mad that it has taken so long for him to hit number one.

But sometimes that just happens. Chart position is not, and never has been, an indication of the quality of an artist's output. Paul Kelly is no better this week as a number one seller than he was last week.

Artists can miss out on topping the charts for any number of reasons. It could be a matter of timing; a new Ed Sheeran or Adele album will render any other artist’s attempt at hitting the top spot totally futile.

It could be poor promotion, or just that fans aren’t necessarily buying this particular artist’s album all at the same time. Chart standings come thanks to a single week’s sales, so it takes some coordination to get any artist to the top spot (why do you think every band has a pre-order these days?).

What I found more astounding when digging further, was just how lowly some of Kelly’s albums charted upon release. Every household should have a copy of his (now outdated but still amazing) Greatest Hits album Songs From The South. Before this week it was his highest charting album to date, spending four weeks at number two, unable to beat out Savage Garden or Hanson.

But look at his other records and some of them didn’t even come close. Ways & Means peaked at number 13 in 2004. Words And Music only managed to hit number 17. And the excellent Deeper Water didn't get past number 40!

Plenty more fine artists have never tasted the top spot of the charts. Hell, it wasn’t until he passed away that David Bowie scored a number one in the US.

Here are a few great Aussie artists who are hugely popular, but have not yet tasted the glory of a number one album. This is by no means an exhaustive list, there are plenty of amazing artists who have never topped the charts, but these are a few of the most notable ones I came across.