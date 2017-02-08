7 supergroups that disappeared after one album

‘Restart’, the debut single from indie-rock supergroup BNQT, is really great. It features members of Midlake, Grandaddy, Travis, Band Of Horses and Franz Ferdinand.

So is Minor Victories, the debut album from the UK group of the same name, featuring members of Mogwai, Editors and Slowdive.

But who knows how long they will last?

For every Crosby, Stills & Nash – who spent decades together, both with and without Neil Young – there are dozens of bands packed with famous personnel who just can’t last the distance.

Sometimes they can’t commit to another band besides their regular gig. At others, they fall out of favour with their new, often just as famous, perhaps as egocentric bandmates. And every now and then it’s just not as creatively satisfying as they’d imagined it to be.

Perhaps a short lifespan is perfect for a supergroup. The thrill of creating in a new environment doesn’t have time to dull, the personal relationships don’t have time to wear and they can give the project their all for a short spurt of time and then go back to their normal business.

Here are five modern supergroups that either split up after one album or have at least gone very, very quiet. Here’s hoping we hear more from them again soon.