7 supergroups that disappeared after one album
‘Restart’, the debut single from indie-rock supergroup BNQT, is really great. It features members of Midlake, Grandaddy, Travis, Band Of Horses and Franz Ferdinand.
So is Minor Victories, the debut album from the UK group of the same name, featuring members of Mogwai, Editors and Slowdive.
But who knows how long they will last?
For every Crosby, Stills & Nash – who spent decades together, both with and without Neil Young – there are dozens of bands packed with famous personnel who just can’t last the distance.
Sometimes they can’t commit to another band besides their regular gig. At others, they fall out of favour with their new, often just as famous, perhaps as egocentric bandmates. And every now and then it’s just not as creatively satisfying as they’d imagined it to be.
Perhaps a short lifespan is perfect for a supergroup. The thrill of creating in a new environment doesn’t have time to dull, the personal relationships don’t have time to wear and they can give the project their all for a short spurt of time and then go back to their normal business.
Here are five modern supergroups that either split up after one album or have at least gone very, very quiet. Here’s hoping we hear more from them again soon.
Monsters of Folk
Jim James from My Morning Jacket, Conor Oberst and Mike Mogis from Bright Eyes, and M. Ward all moved in similar circles with their respective solo and band projects, which is how they somehow hit on the idea to form this indie-folk/Americana supergroup.
You can tell from the name that these guys weren’t exactly looking to be the most earnest group around. But their one and only album shows that the band weren’t exactly able to keep their tongue in their cheek for very long.
Perhaps it was a competitive thing, but every single one of the 15 songs would easily make the grade on their own albums.
A few years ago M. Ward said there’d be new Monsters Of Folk material coming, but we haven’t heard a single new track in years. Given it took five years from formation to their first album, we haven’t given up hope yet.
Seeker Lover Keeper
It’s an Australian music dream team! A record featuring Sarah Blasko, Sally Seltmann and Holly Throsby all together seemed too good to be true at first. But we very quickly learned that it wasn’t. It was happening, and they were serious about it.
Their eponymous record hit number three on the charts, they embarked on two tours that saw them bring their stunning shows to theatres around the country and, most importantly, they gave us
Now Seeker Lover Keeper did kinda promise to reform when they were all on Double J last year, but we haven’t heard anything since. To be fair, it seems like they’ve been pretty busy…
Wild Flag
During Sleater Kinney’s fairly lengthy hiatus, Carrie Brownstein kept insanely busy with innumerable projects. She volunteered at a dog shelter, she wrote, directed and starred in a critically acclaimed sketch comedy show, and she write a string of incredible songs with a new band called Wild Flag.
Joining her was fellow Sleater Kinney member Janet Weiss, Autoclave and Helium founder Mary Timony (who Brownstein played with in The Spells) and Rebecca Cole from The Minders. Together they played a style of guitar heavy indie-rock that wasn’t far removed from the sound of Sleater Kinney and what Timony has since done with Ex Hex.
Their single album was wonderful and their Australian tour was a real joy. But it’s all over now.
“We had a fun run,” Brownstein told Rolling Stone in 2014, “but all the logistics started seeming not quite worth it.”
“It was great but I think it just kinda ran its course,” Janet Weiss told The Skinny. “It’s hard to have a band when you live five hours apart by plane.”
Them Crooked Vultures
It was one of those supergroups that truly seemed too big to be true. Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters and Nirvana, Josh Homme of Queen of the Stone Age and Kyuss and John Paul Jones of Led Zeppelin, together as a power-trio.
Add in the great Alain Johannes (who we recently saw alongside PJ Harvey) in the live shows and it’s a remarkable group of musicians for a rock band.
Their only album, an eponymous release from 2009, was hardly life-changing in the same way as these gents’ other bands were. But it was a more than reasonable showcase of the band’s incredible solid rock’n’roll chops.
The band aren’t broken up, just on hiatus. But with almost complete silence coming from the Foo Fighters and QOTSA camps over the past year or so, you’d have thought this would have been the time for the band to reignite.
Zwan
Zwan weren’t ever a great band. At least they weren’t as great as they should have been.
A band featuring members of Smashing Pumpkins, A Perfect Circle, Slint and Chavez is gonna come with some high expectations, and their one and only album only met them in some
Could they have become a great band? Maybe. But what’s more exciting is the train-wreck they could have become had they continued.
Billy Corgan gave a couple of pretty open interviews about why the band didn’t last, accusing his fellow Zwan members of sleeping with each other, smuggling heroin across borders and
He told Entertainment Weekly that there’s a box of unreleased Zwan music, but that he couldn’t even stomach listening to it, let alone releasing it. While that material could feasibly see the light of day, it’d be a shock if they ever
“You'll never see Zwan,” he said. “I'll never go anywhere near those people. Ever. I mean, I detest them. You can put that in capital letters. Bad people.”
The Good, the Bad and The Queen
One of the UK’s most exciting musical amalgamations featured Blur’s Damon Albarn, The Clash bassist Paul Simonon, Simon Tong of The Verve and legendary Afrobeat drummer and bandleader Tony Allen.
Albarn wrote all the songs, which are all based around living in London in the modern day. If you happen to be in London anytime soon, we reckon this’d make a pretty good soundtrack. While Albarn’s voice is the unmistakable focal point of the record, you can’t help but feel this would have been a very different record without the input of the rest of its members.
A few years ago, Albarn said there is enough material for a new album, but we haven’t heard anything further for some time. Perhaps after he’s done with that long-awaited fifth Gorillaz record.
Atoms For Peace
Originally formed as an all-star backing group for Radiohead’s Thom Yorke while he toured on the back of his 2007 solo album The Eraser, something gelled for Atoms For Peace.
Yorke is backed by iconic bassist Flea, from the Red Hot Chilli Peppers, as well as percussionist Mauro Refosco who’s also a big part of that band’s live shows and recordings. Radiohead producer (and unofficial ‘sixth member’) Nigel Godrich stepped out of the studio and onto the stage for the project, while Joey Waronker (Beck, R.E.M.) held down the beats behind the kit.
They released one record, Amok, in 2013. It’s not a bad record by any means, but at times it really feels like a bunch of dudes having fun, making experimental noise and shaping them into pop songs, rather than the genius of some of the members’ other work.