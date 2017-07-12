7 weird musical guest appearances you might have missed

Including samples in this piece is opening a can of worms. But this is one of those instances that could well change the way you hear a song that has been a part of your life for the past 20 years.

The Breeders’ ‘S.O.S’ features a short passage of noisy guitar about a minute in, which ended up becoming the wailing riff that blazes through The Prodigy’s ‘Firestarter’.

Deal is credited as a writer on the song and admits that the royalty cheques that came as a result of her involvement have been pretty handy.

“It did really well, and since I own, like, a quarter of the song, it felt like, ‘Wow, it’s like, gosh, where’s this money coming from?’” she told The AV Club. “You can barely hear the sample in the first place. It's so hidden you can’t even tell where it’s coming from, but it’s from ‘S.O.S.’

“Now I root for them since they used a song of mine. Now I’m like, ‘You go guys!’ It's like I’m in the biology club and they’re in the football team, you know?”