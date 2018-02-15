9 artists who look like animals
Primary tabs
It's Animal Week on Double J, which means we're bringing together of two of life's most glorious gifts: music and animals.
So, we set out to uncover the soul animals (Animusicians? Doggelgangers?) of these great music makers. You're welcome.
St Vincent is an albino peacock
They’re both rare, spectacular and graceful creatures – but fierce, they’d kick the shit out of anyone who tried to touch them.
Kevin Parker is an Afghan hound
They’re both mad chillers, both dignified and slightly aloof, distinguished by their glorious, golden silky locks. Though quiet indoors, both should not be left unsupervised for long periods of time.
Father John Misty is a lynx
Both are very beautiful and put together and move in a sultry manner… but would cut you, deeply.
Dave Grohl is a beaver
Both are furry, chunky creatures, they're primarily noctournal and find time to keep fit, despite their busy careers. Their physical resemblence is mysterious - 10/10 would cuddle.
Mac DeMarco is a sugar glider
They both look sweet and innocent, and actually live in a weird pouch. Also prone to biting when placed in unfamiliar environments.
Beyoncé is a lioness, duh.
They’re both fierce, self-sufficient queens of their natural habitats - in fact, the similarities run so deep that Beyoncé is starring as Nala in a live-action remake of The Lion King.
Moses Sumney is a bird of paradise
Both are like ‘ yeah I’m glorious, but lets not make a thing about it’.
Anderson .Paak is this happy, smiley kitty
Just look at ‘em.
Paul Dempsey is a black panther
Black panthers are rare and have superior qualities compared to other members of the cat family, not unlike Paul Dempsey in comparison to the rest of the human race. They are also both very tall, dark and handsome.