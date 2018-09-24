A bunch of killer Australian EPs from the 90s

One thing that became apparent when we started pulling together our list of the 50 Best Australian Albums of the 90s was also how many EPs we were also in love with, especially from the bands at the top of our list.

Powderfinger, Something For Kate, You Am I, The Clouds, Gerling, Spiderbait, Jebediah, Custard, Augie March and many more kicked off their recording careers with extended players. Ratcat had one of the biggest releases of 1991 with their Tingles EP. Some of these shorter releases are overshadowed by the albums that came later, but quite a few are brilliant time capsules, full of fan favourites and songs that still appear in setlists. If you are lucky.

I liked EPs because they were cheaper than an album, but better value than a single. 'Oh look, it has that one song I taped off Rage at 3am last night. Plus five more. Even a live song or two. And a cover of that song I know!'

If my fave local band was between albums, then a well timed EP could keep me keen. A few bucks left in my pocket at the end of a gig? Cool, I’ll grab that EP from the merch desk and have money enough for a filthy kebab. Win win. So, which EPs by Australian bands in the 90s stood out to me? Here’s my picks, what are yours?

Magic Dirt - Signs of Satanic Youth (1993) / Life Was Better (1994)

You could make a strong case that this is the best Australian debut album of the 90s. But its split over two EPs. Packaged together later on as Magic Dirt in some overseas territories, and now sadly out of print and unavailable on most streaming services, these white hot EPs from Geelong’s finest are still a thrilling listen. Released on revered indie label Au Go Go, The Dirt sold over 20,000 copies of Life Was Better... and I’m surprised it wasn’t more - everyone I bumped into in ‘95 seemed to have a copy. Noisy, fuzzy and ragged, but packed with incredible pop hooks, these EPs established Magic Dirt as one of the greatest bands of their generation.

The Avalanches - El Producto (1997)

Stylus in my jeans? It's in my backpack! Before the sampledelic Since I Left You version of the Avalanches, there was this bratty, funky and party-startin’ version. Yes, you hear the strong influence of the Beastie Boys, but in hindsight this EP is way more inventive and even weirder than you might remember. 'Rock City', 'Rolling High' and 'Run DNA' are infectious, and this mini release does a damn good job of bottling some of the magic evident in their often chaotic but mesmerising live shows.

Sandpit - Lessons In Posture (1996)

Fellaheen, the indie label setup by a young Stephen Pavlovich and his business partner Steve Stavrakis, put out plenty of excellent releases in the 90s, including debut EPs from Ben Lee’s Noise Addicts, Budd and Gerling. And also this, the striking first release from Melbourne three-piece Sandpit. I fell pretty hard for Brendan Webb’s chiming, growling guitars and his sweet and subtle vocals. Listening now, I’m still floored by (future Something For Kate'r) Steph Ashworth’s monolithic bass lines. At times the songs are scrappy and feral, but in the most attractive way.

Gaslight Radio - Torchin’ Towns Hankerin’ Homes (1996)

Two very cool indie bands popped up in the Gold Coast in the mid 90s - one was Pollen, the other was these guys: Gaslight Radio. Led by brothers Marty and Rory Cooke, this EP put them on the map straight away, with the opening cut picking up decent airplay. 'Tarmac & Line' is a two-chord wonder built out of woozy guitar lines, towering shards of distortion and enigmatic lyrics about someone being the sailor while someone else is the sea. The band followed up with two more solid EPs (packaged together in 2004 as Magic Castle Broke Songs), eventually releasing their first full-length CD, Hitch on the Leaves, in 1998. The album is fragile, restrained and anthemic. It is beautiful and worth hunting down. But for a hit of explosive, prickly indie-rock, go for this.

Art of Fighting - The Very Strange Year (1998)

A handful of Melbourne bands in the mid-late 90s started to really slow things down, and rather than employ their guitars in the service of distorted riffs, their axes creates textures and songs that unfolded across glacially paced chord patterns. Emotions were in. Post-rock and slowcore aesthetics were embraced, and in the case of Art of Fighting, their punchier sound heard on early demos gave way to sprawling, emotional and thoughtful explorations of ennui and melancholy on their 1998 debut EP. It is an approach they continued to refine, then perfected on their ARIA Award winning full-length debut album Wires.

Fur - Find What You Like and Let It Kill You (1994)

Much like Magic Dirt’s early EPs, this one from Brisbane teenage fuzz-pop trio Fur seemed to be everywhere in 1994. A few years later they put out their breakthrough single 'Jimmy Rogers' then disbanded. Anyone who saw them in this short four year period would remember Kim Myers' striking white dreads and flying V, and would have also quicky fallen for their upbeat grunge-rock sound, best captured here on their debut release.

The Meanies - Ton of Bricks (1994)