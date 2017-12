Björk’s voluminous catalogue contains thousands of curios for playlist fanatics.

I am one those fanatics, an obsessive Bjork collector, endlessly shuffling my thirty-year compendium of Bjork-related tracks into various combinations, or stacking my complete collection of physical releases into increasingly idiosyncratic order.

In doing so, I know only too well that her discography can be sequenced in such a way to make any argument whatsoever about her work as a composer and producer. Bjork as studio genius, classical composer, dancefloor junkie, folk singer, remix devotee.

But it’s not just me.

During our interview for the release of Utopia, broadcast on this week’s Fat Planet, it became clear just how pivotal playlists are in Björk’s life.

“When I was a kid, I would make little compilation cassettes for my journey to school”, she says. “Or I would carry my vinyl records around and, in the food breaks, I would put some records on.”

By the time she was forming punk bands as a teenager, she was passing tapes around to highlight the directions she wanted to take.

“I’m still the same, I really like making playlists. For example, I might put together a playlist of songs that are euphoric, all back-to-back, moving in completely different directions, or putting back-to-back songs that have a lot of silence in them.”

More recently, she has found and attracted key collaborators (such as Arca, Rabit and The Haxan Cloak) through playlists, mixes and DJ sets, and rediscovered tracks that became pivotal on Utopia by diving through her archive of curated MP3 collections.

She tops this off on Utopia with the track Blissing Me, the ultimate ode to playlist lovers and “music nerds”, “sending each other MP3s, falling in love to a song.”

“I love stuff like that” she says, “and I would be very proud and honoured if people did that to my music. I do look at my songs as possible components for playlists.”

An invitation like that is too good to pass up, and – to celebrate the release of Utopia - it therefore seems fitting to build my own playlist, one that takes an intentionally subjective slice though Björk’s career.

Beautifully biased, made by one music nerd for any other, and reflecting her standing as of one of the most original musicians of our time.

Hear the full Björk interview on Fat Planet this Wednesday night