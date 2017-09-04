Amadou & Mariam's music means more than their famous friends

Malian duo Amadou & Mariam have brought the music of their homeland to the attention of western audiences because their songs are undeniably brilliant. Their backstory – a husband and wife duo who met at Mali’s Institute for the Young Blind in the 70s – is beautiful, yes. And their list of famous collaborators – Sanitigold, Jake Sheers, TV On The Radio, Damon Albarn, Nick Zinner to name just a few – is impressive. But, in the end, it all comes down to the music.

‘La Confusion’ thankfully brings the guitar back to the duo’s electro-pop influenced sound. I say that purely because Amadou Bagayoko is one of the planet’s truly great guitarists. His rhythmic and melodic sense hits on the best parts of African and western styles and melds in with the often-exuberant sound of the group’s songs perfectly.

Their new album will be out in a few weeks and we look forward to taking another exciting journey with these absolute masters of modern music.