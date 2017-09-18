Amaya Laucirica's new single will trap you and won't let go

It has been close to a decade since Melbourne artist Amaya Laucirica released her debut album, and with each new release she gives us more atmospheric, transcendent moments.

The latest is ‘More Than This’, a pulsating song that starts off dark and dirty with its grinding noise guitars, but soon becomes airy and sweet thanks to some ostentatious synth and Laucirica’s sweet, effortless vocal.

The song has one of those grooves that you can’t escape, it grabs you and traps you and, before you know it, five minutes has passed and it’s all over.