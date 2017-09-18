Amaya Laucirica's new single will trap you and won't let go
Amaya Laucirica – ‘More Than This’
It has been close to a decade since Melbourne artist Amaya Laucirica released her debut album, and with each new release she gives us more atmospheric, transcendent moments.
The latest is ‘More Than This’, a pulsating song that starts off dark and dirty with its grinding noise guitars, but soon becomes airy and sweet thanks to some ostentatious synth and Laucirica’s sweet, effortless vocal.
The song has one of those grooves that you can’t escape, it grabs you and traps you and, before you know it, five minutes has passed and it’s all over.
Donny Benét – ‘Konichiwa’
Yes, Donny Benét’s ‘Konichiwa’ has the best film clip of the year. But the song is a brilliant Hall & Oates-style jazzy, soft rock gem that will make your life immeasurably better.
Peter Bibby – ‘Medicine’
The shabby rock’n’roll of ‘Medicine’ is the perfect fit for Peter Bibby’s frighteningly accurate detail of feeling sick and just the doctor to give you something strong so it will go away, rather than more ‘sensible’ advice. If you don’t relate to this song, you’re probably a fitness blogger.
Everything Is Recorded – ‘Mountains Of Gold’ {Ft. Ibeyi, Sampha, Wiki & Kamasi Washington}
XL Recording head-honcho Richard Russell calls in a bunch of his brilliant friends for this dark cut of reggae as part of his Everything Is Recorded project. The man has a solid history as a producer so it stands to reason he’d make good music, particularly with names this helping him out.
Francis – ‘Swing’
Simple, breezy indie pop from Swedish group Francis, whose do this dreamy style of music very nicely indeed. It’s hard to tell what’s more buoying, Petra Mases’ stunning voice or those perfect guitar lines that just seem to pop right out of the speaker.
Moses Sumney – ‘Indulge Me’ / ‘Quarrel’ (Edit)
Moses Sumney has more talent than most, and he uses it to create music that is challenging, beautiful and deeply meaningful. We’ve been awaiting his Aromanticism album for a long time now, but these two new cuts from it have us practically salivating. ‘Quarrel’ is a stunning R&B song that shows Sumney hitting all manner of different vocal heights, while ‘Indulge Me’ leans a little further toward the indie-folk side of things. They’re both absolutely brilliant.
Mount Kimbie – ‘You Look Certain (I’m Not So Sure)’ {Ft. Andrea Balency}
A fuzzy cut of exotic pop from beloved British duo Mount Kimbie, who continue to surprise us with every new release. Andrea Balency lends the requisite French cool to this simple but completely intriguing pop tune that will have Francophile music lovers’ ears popping up all over the place.
Oh Mercy – ‘National Park’
Alexander Gow returns with ‘National Park’, a decidedly Australian take on the blue-sky heartland rock of 80s favourites like Springsteen and Petty, with a little of his beloved Triffids in there too. Not sure whether there’s a new Oh Mercy record on the horizon or not, but we’ll keep our ears out.
Wallace – ‘Black Lake’
Sydney’s Wallace, a perennial favourite of ours, returns with her most mature work yet. This track is as soulful as anything she’s done before, but there’s a new cinematic edge that just lifts it to a whole new level.
Washed Out – ‘Hard To Say Goodbye’
The new album from Washed Out – his first in four years – is called Mister Mellow. When albums are as fittingly titled as this, it pretty much eliminates the need for the music critic. You already know what you’re getting. To be fair, mellow has always been the overall mood for Ernest Greene and ‘Hard To Say Goodbye’ is no different. It’s a slick, café-friendly piece of soulful electro-pop with a strong vintage vibe.