Angie McMahon and Nice Biscuit prove that Aus music is in the right hands

Angie McMahon is one of the most immense talents in Australian music right now. It won’t be long before we take the word Australian out of that sentence as the rest of the world cottons on to what a dynamo she is.

‘Missing Me’ has the grit and swagger of PJ Harvey, the relatability of Alanis Morrissette and the sheer talent of Tracy Chapman. It’s an unpredictable beast, with its jagged guitars, huge, soaring vocals and powerful, hushed moments.

It’s probably not too late to become an Angie McMahon super-fan and claim you were there from the start. But get in quick.