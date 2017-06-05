Arcade Fire's return gives us everything we wanted

‘Everything Now’ does all the things we want from Arcade Fire.

It offers something a little different to what the band have done before, but retains this overall feeling of enormity and grandiosity that has been a part of the band’s appeal throughout their career. It is full of weird instruments (strings, pan flute, a gospel choir) and Win Butler’s melody is crafted for arenas.

There’s a bit of a classic Europop vibe here, which might serve as an intriguing hint at what is to come on their first album in four years, also called Everything Now and out at the end of July. Or maybe it’s an outlier. We can’t wait to find out.