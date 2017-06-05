Arcade Fire's return gives us everything we wanted
Arcade Fire – ‘Everything Now’
‘Everything Now’ does all the things we want from Arcade Fire.
It offers something a little different to what the band have done before, but retains this overall feeling of enormity and grandiosity that has been a part of the band’s appeal throughout their career. It is full of weird instruments (strings, pan flute, a gospel choir) and Win Butler’s melody is crafted for arenas.
There’s a bit of a classic Europop vibe here, which might serve as an intriguing hint at what is to come on their first album in four years, also called Everything Now and out at the end of July. Or maybe it’s an outlier. We can’t wait to find out.
Cigarettes After Sex – ‘Apocalypse’
This is a gorgeously filmic cut from Cigarettes After Sex’s debut album, which is out this Friday. A series of singles has got plenty of people hyped up about this Texan group and it’s not hard to see why when they’re making gentle pop music as beautiful as this.
Ladi6 – ‘Guru’
More chilled future soul from one of New Zealand’s most vital voices today. Taken from Ladi6’s Royal Blue 3000 EP, which is out now.
Washed Out – ‘Get Lost’
You know him best from this, but Washed Out was making some of the best music in that minor chillwave explosion of a few years back. His return to music after a number of years in the wilderness is as strong as expected, with a slightly exotic touch creeping into his cruisy, hazy retro pop.
Tex, Don & Charlie – ‘A Man In Conflict With Nature’
Brilliant storytelling from three of the most towering figures in the history of Australian music. It’s not commonplace to hear songs referencing trips to the greyhounds, hiring sex workers and eating ice cream and cough mixture in 2017. But if anyone was gonna do it, and send a chill down our spine while they did, it was always gonna be Tex, Don & Charlie.
Exhibitionist – ‘Hands’
Beautiful future pop from Exhibitionist out of Sydney (via Toowoomba). This R&B-inspired first cut from Kirsty Tickle was produced by the much-loved Jonathan Boulet, and they make a pretty formidable combination. This is clever, perfectly restrained pop that oozes with class.
Hot Spoke – ‘Calm Down’
Crisp indie rock outta Sydney. Hot Spoke’s main appeal is the stunning vocals of Ness Muir, but the rich guitar sounds and epic build on the band behind her add plenty to the emotion charged ‘Calm Down’. It’s just a really, really good sounding piece of music.
Kid Heron – ‘Ornaments’
Kid Heron has a fascinating, hugely impressive voice and isn’t afraid to use it in new and exciting ways. ‘Ornaments’ is the work of someone with a great handle on their capabilities and a great ear for fresh neo-soul.