Benjamin Booker and Mavis Staples' powerful message will stop you dead

For over 50 years, Mavis Staples has been one of the best and most vital voices in music. It’s so exciting that, after all this time, she’s still appearing on records that are addressing important issues and being made by artists that are speaking to young people today.

First there was Arcade Fire’s subtle message to the powerbrokers of the country (and perhaps one in particular) earlier this year, and now the new single from Benjamin Booker’s second album, where Staples delivers a commanding performance.

‘Witness’ is clearly addressing the issues of police shootings. In a statement about the song, which you can (and should) read in full here, he said that the death of Trayvon Martin changed the way he felt about the racism he had suffered his whole life. Where once he lived with it, he was now terrified of it.

“Growing up in the south, I experience my fair share of racism but I managed to move past these things without letting them affect me too much. I knew I was a smart kid and that would get me out of a lot of problems.

In college, if I got pulled over for no reason driving I’d casually mention that I was a writer at the newspaper and be let go soon after by officers who probably didn’t want to see their name in print.

‘Excuse me, just writing your name down for my records.’

I felt safe, like I could outsmart racism and come out on top.

It wasn’t until Trayvon Martin, a murder that took place about a hundred miles from where I went to college, and the subsequent increase in attention to black hate crimes over the next few years that I began to feel something else.

Fear. Real fear.

It was like every time I turned on the TV, there I was. DEAD ON THE NEWS”

The song is gripping, powerful, beautiful, brutal and important. Booker doesn’t mince words and Staples’ voice will kick you just as hard. It’s a brilliant song that we all wish didn’t need to be sung.