Dan Sultan stakes his claim as one of Australia's truly great singers

Many try, but no one in Australia is making rock’n’roll that is as soulful and accessible as Dan Sultan. His voice is a gift, but his songwriting and his choice of collaborators is something that he has refined over the years to ensure his sound remains fresh, evolving with each new release.

‘Hold It Together’ is straight down the line, a simple but soulful pop-rock gem that benefits hugely from the power of Sultan’s natural vocal. It’s both slick and gritty in all the right places and its beat will make you feel like dancing just as much as its lyrics make you feel like shedding a tear.

Make no mistake, when we look back at the great Australian rock’n’roll singers of this era, Dan Sultan’s name will be up there with the biggest and the best of them and this song is just one more piece of proof.