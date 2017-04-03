We came for the dancing, but stayed for Future Islands' emotional power

Not the first Slow Dancer track we’ve added and, if ‘It Goes On’ is any indication of future performance, it won’t be the last.

This is an unbelievably smooth piece of soulful folk that manages to sound both lavish and effortless. Simon Okley’s vocal performance is so warm, it’s like listening to a friend. While the groove that rolls on behind him is pristine, there's vulnerability in his voice, which makes it all the more gripping.