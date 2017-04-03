We came for the dancing, but stayed for Future Islands' emotional power
Primary tabs
If you wanna hear all the great stuff we have uncovered over the past couple of months, you can always head over to our Spotify Hitlist. It's very good!
Future Islands – ‘Ran’
There’s something that just feels right about the match of Sam Herring’s deeply emotional vocal with the slick, new wave/disco vibes of Future Islands’ synth and drums. Millions fell in love with his dance moves a couple of years ago, but those who have stuck around have reaped something far more rewarding. ‘Ran’ is taken from their new album The Far Field, which is out this Friday. They’ll be in Australian for one show only, at Splendour In The Grass this July.
Boss Hog – ‘Formula X’
It has been so long since Cristina Martinez and Jon Spencer made music together, but ‘Formula X’ makes it seem like there’s been no time at all between releases. The swagger is there in spades, the gritty guitar lines still cut like a knife and the groove is irrepressible. Boss Hog’s best work always skirted the fine line between noisy and spacious and they’ve done that again here. Brood X, their first album in 17 years, is out now.
Coldcut x On U Sound - 'Vitals’ {Ft. Roots Manuva}
True heavyweights of the British scene come together for this devastating cut of dubby hip hop. Roots Manuva relishes the chance to lock in with these masters of the game and his flow is the perfect match for their eerie, spacey vibes.
Lizzo - ‘Worship’
The energy that Lizzo brings to this great cut of brassy soul is completely infectious. Listen to it with your morning coffee and you’ll be set for the day. Her voice is huge, the arrangement is playful and it’s all just really good fun.
Slow Dancer – ‘It Goes On’
Not the first Slow Dancer track we’ve added and, if ‘It Goes On’ is any indication of future performance, it won’t be the last.
This is an unbelievably smooth piece of soulful folk that manages to sound both lavish and effortless. Simon Okley’s vocal performance is so warm, it’s like listening to a friend. While the groove that rolls on behind him is pristine, there's vulnerability in his voice, which makes it all the more gripping.
Pony Face – ‘Justine’
More great new stuff from Melbourne indie favourites Pony Face. ‘Justine’ is a beautifully droning track that doesn’t change much, but that’s its charm. It pulls you into a warm, gently pulsing groove and keeps you there until it finishes. At which point you’ll probably be a little sad. Taken from their forthcoming fourth album Déjà Vu.
Blank Realm – ‘Jesus Pt 2’
Perennial Double J favourites Blank Realm have a split single with some singer-songwriter called Courtney Barnett coming out next month. ‘Jesus Pt 2' is their contribution to it, and it’s a bit different to what they gave us on their past two records. Thankfully it’s just as good, with heavily processed drums and booming bass giving it a bit of an electro feel, which is exacerbated by the prominent synth and atmospheric guitar. There’s a little Madchester in there, but a whole lot of Brisbane, thanks to the loose and laidback way it’s all delivered.
Land Of Talk – ‘This Time’
Spend some time listening to Canada’s Land Of Talk and you’ll get to know frontwoman Elizabeth Powell pretty intimately. She puts a lot of herself into her music, as you’ll hear on ‘This Time’. It’s the first new music from the band in seven years, for much of which the band was completely inactive. For fans, it’s a joy to have her back. For new listeners, it’s a great opportunity to get to know this brilliant indie-rock band.
Jade Imagine – ‘You & I’
Jade Imagine is another great new storyteller writing warm and relatable songs that will hit you in all the right places. The genius here is the simplicity, how Jade manages to capture complex emotions so beautifully but without fuss.
Urtekk – ‘New Aeons’
The way those synths bubble away, the way that beat teases us and the way it turns into a big, vintage, space-electro odyssey once it all kicks in, makes this some of the most enjoyable electronic music we’ve heard in some time. Hit play and prepare for a journey.