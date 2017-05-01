Big Thief prove they're a force to be reckoned with

Big Thief very quickly went from complete unknowns to everyone’s favourite band following the release of their excellent debut album Masterpiece.

‘Mythological Beauty’ is from the band’s second album Capacity, which is out in June, and it’s perhaps their best work yet. Adrianne Lenker’s voice is gentle, but her lyrics pack a serious punch. Its melody is simple, but sophisticated. It sounds breezy, but it’s packed with emotion.

The song’s five minutes fly past, as those rolling guitars steer us into subtly different musical territory, but don’t jar us away from that initial captivating motif that carries us through the song.

It’s clever songwriting, it’s deeply personal and it’s a sign that Big Thief are going to be a monumental force in indie music in the years to come.