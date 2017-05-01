Big Thief prove they're a force to be reckoned with
Big Thief – ‘Mythological Beauty’
Big Thief very quickly went from complete unknowns to everyone’s favourite band following the release of their excellent debut album Masterpiece.
‘Mythological Beauty’ is from the band’s second album Capacity, which is out in June, and it’s perhaps their best work yet. Adrianne Lenker’s voice is gentle, but her lyrics pack a serious punch. Its melody is simple, but sophisticated. It sounds breezy, but it’s packed with emotion.
The song’s five minutes fly past, as those rolling guitars steer us into subtly different musical territory, but don’t jar us away from that initial captivating motif that carries us through the song.
It’s clever songwriting, it’s deeply personal and it’s a sign that Big Thief are going to be a monumental force in indie music in the years to come.
Sufjan Stevens, Bryce Dessner, Nico Muhly, James McAlister – ‘Mercury’
In many ways, this is yet another supergroup using another outlet to try new things with their music. But there’s also a great familiarity to the sound of ‘Mercury’. The restrained beauty is reminiscent of so much of these artists’ work, though most similar to something Sufjan would release under his own name. It’s mellow, considered, spacious and very pretty. No complaints here. Let’s hope they stick with it.
Frankie Stew and Harvey Gunn – ‘Small Hours’
Very slick British hip hop from Brighton’s Frankie Stew and Harvey Gunn. Lyrically it’s really reminiscent of the first couple of albums by The Streets (no, not just because of the British accent). The words are personal, insular, kinda uneasy but always heartfelt.
Songhoy Blues – ‘Bamako’
Before pressing play we knew that the new Songhoy Blues was gonna feature heaps of great guitar playing and a great groove. But we weren’t quite prepared for how it manages to be really pop-centric, funky, psychedelic, soulful and joyous all at once.
Their debut album was great, but ‘Bamako’ feels like a step up. Can’t wait to hear their new album Résistance upon its release in June. What a band.
Overcoats – ‘Leave The Light On’
About 30 seconds into Overcoats’ ‘Leave The Light On’ you begin to release that this song is going to go down as well on the dancefloor as it will on your headphones. Those close harmonies that open the track remain throughout the song, but a deep groove creeps in underneath that changes its expected trajectory. It’s really intriguing the first time you hear it and just plain awesome on every other listen.
Hazel English – ‘Love Is Dead’
Sometimes there’s nothing better than an earnest piece of catchy power-pop. The washed out vibes of Californian singer Hazel English are kinda reminiscent of early Best Coast, in that it grabs a little influence from ‘60s pop, ‘90s punk and modern garage and turns it into something sweet and relatable.
Billy Davis – ‘Ball And Chain’
Melbourne band Billy Davis’ new single ‘Ball and Chain’ is smooth as hell. Soulful vocals, breathy saxophone and an unbelievable, tireless performance on the super cool MC. I’d stop calling songs slinky if people stopped making slinky sounding songs, until then, enjoy this slinky brilliance from yet another hugely promising act in the local hip hop scene.
Bernard Fanning – ‘Isn’t It A Pity’
Last year, Bernard Fanning promised that his new album Brutal Dawn was going to be out just a matter of months after 2016’s Civil Dusk. We now know it’s slated for release at the end of May and have ‘Isn’t It A Pity’ as an indicator of what to expect.
It’s a lavishly produced piece of music, either suggesting Fanning has spent a lot of time in the studio when not on tour, or that it’s been kicking around for a while.
It pretty much ticks all the boxes that we want from a ramped up Fanning song – a little grit, but with strong melody and intuitive production. It should have Fanning fanatics very excited about the Brutal Dawn that is set to rise.
Kult Kyss – ‘Water Baby’
This hectic piece of edgy modern pop gives us even more reason to gush over Melbourne duo Kult Kyss. If you dug their first single ‘Get Up Boy’, strap in. This is better.
The Royal Parks – ‘In The Wrong’
Sure, that new Fleet Foxes record isn’t far off. But The Royal Parks are here right now. This Melbourne group know the power of harmony and put their ethereal voices front and centre on ‘In The Wrong’. A tasteful touch from famed producer Noah Georgeson helps bring the band’s strengths out further, utilising space in a particularly mature manner.