Bow down to Janelle Monae, one of the most vital artists of the 21st Century

The two albums Janelle Monae has gifted us in the past decade have been nothing short of masterpieces. Yet still, that only scratches the surface of her absolute brilliance and why she is one of the most vital artists of the 21st Century.

She is a multi-disciplinary artist (and a great actress) and a champion of great creative minds. She looks at the world differently and channels that into her art. It’s what takes her from being brilliant – as a woman of her talents would always be – to something more remarkable still. A singular artist with a vision that could go anywhere.

You can’t deny that her latest single ‘Make Me Feel’ takes a great deal of influence from her friend, mentor and massive fan, Prince. There’s shades of his slinky, perfectly taut funk through its chorus and his broad, bold vision of pop music throughout the entire track. Not sure he’d love the f-bombs that Janelle throws in, but he’d love the rest of it for sure.

Janelle Monae’s new record will be called Dirty Computer, and will be accompanied by a ‘narrative film project’. It will be out on Friday 27 April and, while hyperbole helps no one, we can’t help it; mark the date on your calendar and make some time to absorb it. It’s gonna be worth it.