Caiti Baker's 'Wolf' takes her in an astounding new direction

Caiti Baker’s debut album might not sound entirely how you’re expecting it to if you’ve followed her work in previous years. As ‘Wolf’ attests, she’s bringing together a bunch of different styles – gospel, hip hop, soul, electro – and bending them all out of shape to make them something completely her own.

Baker’s voice is always hugely valuable to any song she appears on (just ask A.B. Original), and on ‘Wolf’ is sounds like she’s found the perfect match, production wise. It’s unpredictable, soulful, eerie and uplifting all at once. And while the odd arrangement is a perfect complement to her voice, it never takes away from its power.

She’s been a beloved part of the Australian scene for many years, but we’re starting to think Caiti Baker’s debut album will take her to new and exciting places.