Don't listen to Darts' terrifying new song if you're stuck in the woods
Primary tabs
Darts – ‘Distance = Infinity’
Bendigo’s Darts have just released a double-A Side and it deserves all your attention. ‘Distance = Infinity’ is deceptively simple but incredibly affecting. The unrelenting pounding of its drums and rumble of its bass makes it feels like a frantic, nightmarish dash through somewhere you really don’t want to be.
The creepy, disconsolate gang vocals will terrify you. The twangy guitar and spooky organ are used judiciously, doing their part to help the song build, which it does with poise. There are a whole lot of different elements to this song, but they intermingle with perfection. The band have mastered the knack of balancing their considerable individual skills to ensure the optimum emotional effect.
Honestly, it’s a little tricky to figure out exactly what makes this song so powerful. But it’s an absolute belter. If you can’t get enough, make sure you hear its companion piece ‘Cinder Bloc’, which might be just as good.
Bicep – ‘Glue’
Irish duo Bicep have set tongues wagging with their eponymous debut album and if you’re into understated but brilliantly constructed electro then you’ll want to get on board. ‘Glue’ is a slow-building piece of soulful house that threatens to explode into a dancefloor anthem, but mercifully remains restrained and keeps its utter class.
Hundred Waters – ‘Wave To Anchor’
Florida’s Hundred Waters have a stunning new record called Communicating out now, and the intriguing ‘Wave To Anchor’ is a good example of the way they can bring a fresh approach to electro-pop without sounding completely out of place. The wild synth squiggles through its chorus, the contrast of Nicole Miglis’ indie-soul voice with the French house piano and the atmospheric noise that makes its mid-section completely fall away are just a few examples of what makes this band so unique.
Rostam – ‘Bike Dream’
Leaving Vampire Weekend didn’t mean taking a step back for Rostam. In the time since leaving that hugely successful band, he’s produced tracks for Haim, Solange Knowles, Frank Ocean and Santigold. Previously, he’d worked with the likes of Carly Rae Jepsen and Charli XCX. Now he delivers us his first ever solo record, Half-Light.
‘Bike Dream’ is a stunning piece of high-class indie rock, it has the kind of immense sonic ambition you’d expect from an artist with his kind of credits. It’s also got the requisite hooks you’d expect – the chorus here is a belter. If this kind of music is where his heart lies these days, leaving his old band was a brave but important move.
Jorja Smith X Preditah – ‘On My Mind’
UK R&B singer Jorja Smith teams up with grime DJ and producer Preditah for this absolute stunner. If you were in love with the kinda gritty, kinda sleek sounds of early-2000s UK garage, then this is going to hit all the right notes for you. A perfect voice with perfect production, here’s hoping we hear more of this collaboration, and soon.
Julia Jacklin – ‘Cold Caller’
By now we all know that Julia Jacklin deserves to take over the world, right? With thoughtful, beautiful and sorrowful songs like ‘Cold Caller’ up her sleeve, surely it can’t be long before she hits even greater heights than she already has. The twang is just right, Jackin’s vocal delivery as natural as it is stunning and the verses are packed full of lines that make you lean in closer to hear exactly what’s going on here. Cracker of a guitar solo to finish, too.
Minor Premiers – ‘Oh My My’
There’s something really classic sounding about the debut single from Brisbane band Minor Premiers. Having said that, there’s no immediate reference point that you could charge the band with leaning on too heavily. I guess that’s just testament to the quality of the songwriting. It’s sweet, it’s jangly and it’s going to make you feel a whole lot better when it comes on the stereo on a particularly challenging Sunday afternoon.
Mista Savona – ‘Candela’ (Ft. Solis & Randy Valentine)
Mista Savona’s amazing Havana Meets Kingston project will finally see the light of day in November, and a couple more singles have dropped recently to give us a broader understanding of what it’s going to sound like. ‘Candela’ is definitely more on the Cuban side of the equation, with a decidedly modern groove underpinning it to make it stand out from the more traditional takes on the style. It’s a fascinating fusion that is sure to provide some stunning results.
Ry X – ‘Bad Love’
Ry X is an Australian singer who has been based overseas for a long time now and is currently based in Berlin. His voice is one of those treasures that come along every now and then that sounds pretty much perfect; it oozes with soul, it has pop appeal and he uses it in all the right ways. ‘Bad Love’ is a killer cut of modern R&B that shows this guy belongs up there with the biggest names in the game.
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – ‘Little Thing Gone Wild’
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club will release their eighth album Wrong Creatures next year. ‘Little Thing Gone Wild’ shows they have lost none of their knack for dark, swaggering rock’n’roll and energetic choruses, which suggests we’re in for quite a treat when the band make their long-awaited return.