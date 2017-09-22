Don't listen to Darts' terrifying new song if you're stuck in the woods

Bendigo’s Darts have just released a double-A Side and it deserves all your attention. ‘Distance = Infinity’ is deceptively simple but incredibly affecting. The unrelenting pounding of its drums and rumble of its bass makes it feels like a frantic, nightmarish dash through somewhere you really don’t want to be.

The creepy, disconsolate gang vocals will terrify you. The twangy guitar and spooky organ are used judiciously, doing their part to help the song build, which it does with poise. There are a whole lot of different elements to this song, but they intermingle with perfection. The band have mastered the knack of balancing their considerable individual skills to ensure the optimum emotional effect.

Honestly, it’s a little tricky to figure out exactly what makes this song so powerful. But it’s an absolute belter. If you can’t get enough, make sure you hear its companion piece ‘Cinder Bloc’, which might be just as good.