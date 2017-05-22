Do you miss The Vasco Era? Localles might fill that hole in your heart

triple j Unearthed Embedded Player

Ted O’Neil was the bassist in excellent Victorian blues-punk trio The Vasco Era, Michael Fitzgerald was the drummer. Now they’re in a band called Localles with some mates and this single, ‘Wishing Well’, is a ripper.

It doesn’t exactly sound like their old band, but it’s got a very similar spirit to it; catchy, grungy and full of life. It doesn’t pander to trends – it could have been released any time in the last 30 years – and relies solely on great songwriting to appeal.

It also sounds like the kinda thing that will go down very well live. Given those two members’ past form on the live stage, we can’t wait to find out.