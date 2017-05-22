Do you miss The Vasco Era? Localles might fill that hole in your heart
Primary tabs
Never forget about our Spotify playlist. It's where you can keep up with all the best new stuff we're loving each and every week. Subscribe to it!
Localles – ‘Wishing Well’
Ted O’Neil was the bassist in excellent Victorian blues-punk trio The Vasco Era, Michael Fitzgerald was the drummer. Now they’re in a band called Localles with some mates and this single, ‘Wishing Well’, is a ripper.
It doesn’t exactly sound like their old band, but it’s got a very similar spirit to it; catchy, grungy and full of life. It doesn’t pander to trends – it could have been released any time in the last 30 years – and relies solely on great songwriting to appeal.
It also sounds like the kinda thing that will go down very well live. Given those two members’ past form on the live stage, we can’t wait to find out.
Courtney Barnett – ‘How To Boil An Egg’
If you’ve flogged Courtney Barnett’s debut album to the point where you (and your neighbours) need a bit of space from it, this is gonna make you real happy. ‘How To Boil An Egg’ is classic Courtney, charming, a little shabby, super relatable, and fun but not frivolous.
This Is The Kit – ‘Moonshine Freeze’
Where does a group like This Is The Kit start when writing on a song like ‘Moonshine Freeze’? It's weird, descending bass groove, the capricious, airy vocal of Kate Stables, the kinda out-of-tune strum of the guitar and those overblown horns – none of them make sense in isolation, but together they are magic.
This is songwriting that, honestly, is really difficult to understand. So your best bet is to either go real deep, or just sit back and enjoy it on surface level. Because it’s pretty damn great.
(Sandy) Alex G – ‘Proud’
Don’t try and put your finger on all of (Sandy) Alex G’s music at once, you’ll just confuse yourself. Like so many lo-fi greats of the past, he’s prolific as hell and isn’t particularly concerned about what style of music he’s playing at any given time.
But he’s also a very good songwriter. ‘Proud’ is a loose, slack slice of Americana that is beyond charming. You’ll wanna learn all the words and singing it around the fire next time you and your friends go camping (if that’s what you’re into). Fans of early Wilco and mid-period Lemonheads will love it.
Amadou & Mariam – ‘Bofou Safou’
Amadou Bagayoko might be the best guitarist in the world. Unfortunately, we don’t hear too much evidence of that in Amadou & Mariam’s new single ‘Bofou Safou’, but we do get a mighty joyous piece of synthy Afropop that will make you want to dance around in circles.
It’s so great to have this Malian duo back, five long years since their last record. We need them. Let’s hope Amadou doesn’t keep that guitar in its case too much though.
Black Cab – ‘Senses Wild’
Black Cab pick up where they left off with the shimmering ‘Senses Wild’. It pulls in aspects of ‘70s Motorik, ‘80s synthpop and modern electro, making it sound both vintage and timeless all at once. Required listening for any upcoming car trips.
Cloves – ‘California Numb’
There’s not really anything on ‘California Numb’ to suggest that Cloves will be anything but a complete superstar. A voice that’s kinda unique but still so alluring, a ripping chorus, production that punches you in the chest… she’s gotta be big, right? Here’s hoping.
Grizzly Bear – ‘Mourning Sound’
Grizzly Bear’s is one of the many short-to-midterm hiatuses we’re happy has finally come to an end. Like many of their peers (Fleet Foxes, The National et al) they’ve returned strongly, with something just a little to the left of what they might have given us had they stayed on that tour-write-release treadmill that so many bands are stuck on. They don’t necessarily sound different, just a little bit augmented. If nothing else, it has us intrigued about what the album has in store.
Serengeti – ‘Good Guy’
Chicago rapper Serengeti and Los Angeles singer Skyler Stonestreet are a mighty fine match on the sweet and engrossing ‘Good Guy’. The narrative that Serengeti spins makes it sound like he’s feeling a bit sorry for himself, which is a bit awkward, but his flow is so smooth and impressive and Stonestreet’s vocal is so lovely that it’s still easy enough to listen to for the most part.
Sunscreen – ‘Voices’
Sweet, jangly indie fare from the Sydney’s Inner West. Sunscreen give us great guitar lines, a brilliant chorus and a driving beat that doesn’t let-up – it’s just good times all round.