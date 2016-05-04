It's no fun being cynical about nostalgia

I went and saw Icehouse a couple of months ago.

No matter what you think of them, the band's significance in Australian pop music history cannot be disputed.

Iva Davies was experimenting with synthesizers in pop music before just about anyone else, influencing thousands of musicians, directly or not.

We all hugged and cheered and high-fived strangers. It might not have been the coolest thing to do on a Saturday night, but damn were we having fun.

Their fifth album Man Of Colours spent 11 weeks at number one and has sold over 700,000 copies.

They wrote 'Great Southern Land', a sure contender for our next national anthem should it ever change.

But I didn't go to see Icehouse because they were "important". I went because they were the sound of my childhood.

Some of my earliest memories involve sneaking into my brother's room and carefully, quietly playing Icehouse, Billy Joel and Violent Femmes albums. For me, Iva Davies' voice has always typified Australian pop music of the '80s.

When so-called heritage acts go on the road, it's met with both enthusiasm and cynicism – depending on who you ask.

But cynicism is wasted energy in this case.

Even if the love you once had for an act doesn't burn as fiercely as it did in your pubescent years, this was once very important music for you, and there's every chance you'll still have a connection to it.

The couple of thousand who danced in the rain to watch Icehouse blaze through 90 minutes of hits certainly felt that connection renewed. From the moment Davies teased us with a single, stripped back verse of 'Great Southern Land' to start the gig, the memories came flooding back.

Revellers in their 20s, 30s and 40s belted out the classic refrains from songs like 'Crazy', 'Electric Blue' and 'We Can Get Together'. We all hugged and cheered and high-fived strangers. It might not have been the coolest thing to do on a Saturday night, but damn were we having fun.

Of course it helps when the act is good. And, in 2016, Icehouse are a well oiled machine. Iva Davies has surrounded himself with a-grade musicians and, given he's barely released new music since 1993, he and his band weren't trying to sell us on any new material. The water tight prog-rock of 'Cross The Border' sounded immense, while songs like 'Hey Little Girl' and 'No Promises' are still pop genius.

But, even if you're unsure, it's worth taking a risk on an old band. It doesn't preclude you from spending most of your time and money on new music. It's not a difficult balance to strike.

It doesn't have to be Icehouse – it might be cheesy, like Vengaboys, Bananarama or C&C Music Factory. It might be cool, like The Cure or New Order. Hell, if you have fond memories of The Wiggles or Peter Coombe, they now play shows in pubs for adults just like you.

Give in to nostalgia every now and then. It's too much fun to avoid.