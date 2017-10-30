Exhibitionist offers us more perfectly poised pop
Exhibitionist – ‘Motionless’
Stunning alt-R&B from Exhibitionist – aka Kirsty Tickle – a Sydney-based singer who has quickly become one of our favourite new artists of 2017 after releasing just two songs.
It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what’s best about ‘Motionless’; is it Tickle’s perfect voice? Those staccato synth stabs that hit when you least expect them? Or just the overarching sense of space that allows each element to stand out on its own merits?
Or perhaps it’s just the fact that the whole thing is gentle, beautiful, delicate, sad, reassuring and relatable all at once. Doesn’t matter, really. It’s beautiful and affecting and worthy of your attention.
Franz Ferdinand – ‘Always Ascending’
Everyone’s favourite Scottish indie rockers Franz Ferdinand return after their weird (but pretty good) collaboration with Sparks with music of their own. ‘Always Ascending’ starts of slow and very quickly builds into a thumping rave-rock anthem that will set dancefloors alight when the band inevitably hit the festival circuit in 2018.
It might polarise some fans of their more rock’n’roll leaning material, but in our books it’s a mighty strong return. Read more about it here, why don’t ya? New record (of the same name) is out Friday 9 February.
Myd – ‘The Sun’
More uber-stylish French house from the Ed Banger stable. This time it’s come from Myd, whose new single ‘The Sun’ sounds like a classic 70s West Coast pop cruiser after you’ve downed three bottles of chardonnay in the middle of the day, on a boat, without any concern for that blazing ball in the sky. So, yeah, it’s bloody great.
Screaming Females – ‘Glass House’
If you haven’t heard any of Screaming Females previous five records, there’s no shame in getting started here. ‘Glass House’ is everything that makes this band so great – the guitars are jagged, the drums are pummelling and Marissa Paternoster’s voice is at times cutting, at others big and theatrical. It’s a vast punk rock opus that’ll have you hooked.
The Weather Station – ‘Thirty’
Tamara Lindeman is one of the best songwriters around right now. Her work as The Weather Station is stunning; her narratives both warm and colourful, her music sprawling and delicate. ‘Thirty’ is a song about turning 30. More to the point, it’s about the time Lindeman turned 30. The people she met, the changes in her friends’ and family’s lives and how she navigated what was supposedly this big turning point in life. It’s brilliant in every way.
Nilüfer Yanya – ‘Baby Luv’
Nilüfer Yanya gives us some solid indie-rock with shades of 80s power-pop in ‘Baby Luv’. The young London singer-songwriter makes it sound so effortless, but the songwriting here – the way she builds on such a simple foundation and makes it something rather spectacular – is really shrewd. She’s definitely a name to keep your eye on.
Space Invadas - Wild World Ft. Remi
Katalyst and Steve Spacek reactivate their beloved Space Invadas project with a little help from one of the most well-respected names in Australian hip hop today, Remi. It’s as soulful and spacey as we’d hoped it would be, with these three pros just emitting unspeakable amnounts of cool throughout its three minutes.
Cousin Tony’s Brand New Firebird – ‘Morning Person’
Cousin Tony’s Brand New Firebird are fast evolving from being fledgling favourites in the Melbourne indie scene into a much bigger concern. When you hear the kind of polished, slightly anthemic/slightly rollicking indie fare of a track like ‘Morning Person’, it begins to make sense. They’re dealing in highly palatable music here, so it stands to reason that it finds a bigger audience. The question now is, how big can it get?
Househats – ‘All Together’
Wonderfully laconic Aussie garage pop outta Melbourne. Frontman Freddy Fostvedt rambles through some relatable pop-psych observations, as Househats back him up with a wonderfully simple post-punk and surprisingly beautiful backing harmonies towards the end. It’s nothing game changing, but it’s solid as hell and it’ll make you feel good.
Ric Rufio – ‘Water To Wine’
Ric Rufio gives us a soaring cut of indie-soul that makes good use of his considerable blue-eyed soul voice and a veritable cavalcade of uber-shiny synths. It’s catchy and slick and destined to turn plenty of heads.