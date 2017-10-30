Exhibitionist offers us more perfectly poised pop

triple j Unearthed Embedded Player

Stunning alt-R&B from Exhibitionist – aka Kirsty Tickle – a Sydney-based singer who has quickly become one of our favourite new artists of 2017 after releasing just two songs.

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what’s best about ‘Motionless’; is it Tickle’s perfect voice? Those staccato synth stabs that hit when you least expect them? Or just the overarching sense of space that allows each element to stand out on its own merits?

Or perhaps it’s just the fact that the whole thing is gentle, beautiful, delicate, sad, reassuring and relatable all at once. Doesn’t matter, really. It’s beautiful and affecting and worthy of your attention.