Fat Planet’s guide to all those festival announcements

Wednesday 27 December – Monday 1 January

The Woodford Folk Festival returns with six days of music, featuring over 2,000 performers. Woodford has a strong Australian focus that is unrivalled in its breadth, but it also features a fascinating selection of international players, many of whom are bringing the work to local audiences for the first time.

In a densely-packed bill we can find Japan’s “loop pedal ninja” Kenta Hayashi, Kenyan vocalist Maia von Lekow (furthering the legacy of her father, the great funk vocalist Sal Davis); and Sicily’s accordion / percussion / bass trio Oi Dipnoi (who have also been known to pull out the bagpipes for good measure).

Navigating the voluminous 35-stage festival can be a challenge in itself, but make sure you find your way to Scandinavian folk duo My Bubba, promoting their new collection of Swedish folk songs (recorded “deep in the woods’ in collaboration with Elsa Sjunger Visor), and Egypt’s Ramy Essam, whose protest song 'Irhal' remarkably outstripped John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ in a vote for most world changing song of all time.

Given the right conditions at Woodford, it might just change your life too.