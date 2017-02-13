Hear Father John Misty sweetly lampoon social media culture

Here’s a fun idea. Next time you’re together with a bunch of music loving mates, ask them to listen to Father John Misty’s ‘Ballad Of The Dying Man’ and tell them who they think it sounds like. Most will probably say Elton John, some will say Neil Young, others might suggest George Harrison, or even less credible Californian soft rockers like Eagles or Seals and Crofts.

Then they’ll probably catch a line, and the debate will turn from who he sounds like, to whether or not he is a total douchebag.

His lyrics are a point blank shot into the heart of modern internet-driven culture. You know, that desire to deliver the best opinions and the right hot takes, to uncover the frauds and the fools.

At its core, the message is kinda cliché – none of this means shit once we’re dead and in the ground. But Tillman works in so many acerbic lines while getting his point across that it’s far more entertaining than it would’ve been in other hands.

‘So, says the dying man, once I'm in the box, just think of all the overrated hacks running amok

And all of the pretentious, ignorant voices that will go unchecked

The homophobes, hipsters, and 1%, the false feminists he'd managed to detect

Oh, who will critique them once he's left?’

Even if you don’t like Tillman’s trademark wry observations on the world, you’ve gotta admit he writes one hell of a sweet ballad.