Feist has returned to remind us that she's the best

New Feist!

Six years on from her brilliant Metals record, she has confirmed that she’ll return with Pleasure in late April. This title track is the first thing we’ve heard from it and it is so good.

It’s a gritty, spacious, bare-bones kinda track that somehow balances a kind of primal aggression with melodious sweetness and it sounds completely seamless. The song has monumental peaks and troughs, both in sound and emotion. It winds through moments of blues, indie rock, folk, garage and something completely

It also shows that Feist is not looking to replicate anything she’s done before. She’s a maverick and, importantly, she pulls it off.

The only concern now is whether the rest of the album is going to be as thrilling and progressive as this brilliant first preview.