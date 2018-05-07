Florence + The Machine's new single 'Hunger' is powerful and perfect

Florence Welch holds herself to a pretty impeccable standard. So, expectations are high for the first official single for the soon to be released fourth album from Florence + The Machine.

‘Hunger’ smashes those expectations, and then some. The lyrics, melodies and production all come together to make something so unbelievably rich and powerful. The way the song examines anxiety is so clever, packed full of evocative and relatable lines like:

‘At seventeen, I started to starve myself / I thought that love was a kind of emptiness / And at least I understood then the hunger I felt /And I didn't have to call it loneliness’

‘I thought that love was in the drugs / But the more I took, the more it took away’

‘And it's Friday night and it's kicking in / And I can't dress, they're gonna crucify me’

Match this brilliant lyricism with the track’s rich production (courtesy of both Welch and her friend Emile Haynie) and you’ve got a track that is so deeply affecting that it’s four-and-a-half minutes absolutely flies.

Her new album will be called High As Hope, it will be out on Friday 29 June, it features guest spots from Kamasi Washington, Sampha, Tobias Jesso Jr, Kelsey Lu and Jamie xx, and it’s probably going to be really amazing. More details over here.