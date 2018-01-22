Get a taste of new albums from Sarah Blasko, Calexico and Nightmares On Wax right now
It's official, 2018 is in full swing, as there are a whole stack of great new albums set for imminent release.
This week on Double J, we've added new music from some records we're very much looking forward to when they're out in the next few weeks (or months). We reckon they're pretty good and we hope you do too.
On with the music!
Sarah Blasko – ‘A Shot’
Sarah Blasko gets kinda loungey with her latest single ‘A Shot’. It’s got the swagger of a Bond theme but the vulnerability of Blasko’s best heartbreakers. We’d say we’re surprised by this musical pivot, but we’ve come to expect the unexpected from Blasko in recent years. And we’re all about it. Her new album Depth Of Field is out on Friday 23 February and she’ll be on the road in May and June.
Braille Face – ‘Faraway’
Braille Face has been a favourite of ours for some time and the breezy but intelligent electro pop of ‘Faraway’ should show you why. It’s a little brighter and more carefree than some of his previous work, but it doesn’t lack the depth he’s shown us in the past.
Calexico – ‘Under The Wheels’
New music from exotic Americana/Tejano hybrid band Calexico is one of the greatest gifts you could ask for. They’re unbelievably consistent and the hip-shaking ‘Under The Wheels’ is no exception, with its Latin flourishes and deep groove.
“I imagined following a character wandering city streets on their skateboard with earbuds blasting while swerving in and around themes of anxiety and worldly pressures,” singer Joey Burns says of the song. Their new album The Thread That Keeps Us is out on Friday.
Cog – ‘The Middle’
It’s been a decade of relative silence, but Cog are finally back with some new music that shows they’re pretty content to pick up where they left off. The slow-burner will make fans feel like they never left. Read what our buddies at triple j had to say about the song here.
Gaz Coombes – ‘Deep Pockets’
Look, we miss Supergrass. Happy to admit it. But we’re pleased that Gaz Coombes has remained active since their split in 2010, despite the fact he’s definitely moved on from their bratty take on Britpop. This pulsating cut has that hypnotic motorik feel that locks you in, while blasts of guitar noise snap you out of your trance every now and then. Coombes’ third solo album, World’s Strongest Man, will be out on Friday 4 May.
Geowulf – ‘Hideaway’
Another slice of intelligent, dreamy pop from Sunshine Coast-bred, London-based duo Geowulf. Those lush strings and Star Kendrick’s perfect voice are a match made in heaven. Their debut album Great Big Blue is out on Friday 16 February.
Nightmares On Wax – ‘Citizen Kane’
Deep, slinky, spacey R&B courtesy of veteran British electro titan Nightmares on Wax. His inventive, unpredictable, skittery beats provide the perfect base for British singer Mozez and Canadian rapper Allan Kingdom to show off their respective talents. His new record Shape The Future will be out on Friday.
Oh Mercy – ‘Keep A Light On’
The lackadaisical indie-rock of Alexander Gow’s Oh Mercy has a kind of timeless quality, but there are definite shades of 90s British indie in the verses of his new track ‘Keep A Light On’, with the occasional Americana flourish thrown in for good measure. Gow’s in good touch at the moment and we’re looking forward to hearing more from him this year.
Tuyo – ‘Conselho do Bom Senso’
This beautiful atmospheric, downbeat track from Brazilian duo Tuyo will have you wondering where they’ve been all your life. Intuitive production, beautiful singing and a captivating arrangement make this brilliant track unmissable.
U.S. Girls – ‘Pearly Gates’
Meg Remy returns with her sixth studio album as U.S. Girls on Friday 16 February and the genius pop of ‘Pearly Gates’ has us convinced it’s going to be one of the most inventive and alluring pop records of the year. Her voice is perfect, the groove that underpins the track is immensely danceable and the momentary head-nod to Warren G and Nate Dawg’s regulate is just an absolute joy.