HANDSOME'S new single offers an abundance of joy and love

Caitlin Park released one of our favourite records of 2014, but she’s seemed a little quiet of late. That’s because she’s got a whole new project on her hands called HANDSOME and it's every bit as innovative and beautiful as her work in the past.

‘Save Some Love’ is an uplifting piece, with big celebratory vocals weaved throughout. The throwback gospel vocals are a beautiful contrast to the ultra-modern production; it’s a seamless combination of sounds that serves to do nothing else but bring complete love and joy. And that is a beautiful, beautiful thing.

"'Save Some Love' is a reminder to love yourself,” HANDSOME says of the track. “We allow ourselves too often to give all of our energy, positivity and love out to other people, we often for get to leave a little for ourselves.”

Apparently there were ten versions of this song made before HANDSOME settled on this final version. We believe it. You don’t get something this meticulous and moving without toil.

There’s more HANDSOME music to come in 2018. We can’t wait.