HANDSOME'S new single offers an abundance of joy and love
Primary tabs
If you're not already a part of it, we urge you to subscribe to our Best New Music playlist on Spotify. It's the best way to keep up to date with only the finest new tunes we've come across.
HANDSOME – ‘Save Some Love’
Caitlin Park released one of our favourite records of 2014, but she’s seemed a little quiet of late. That’s because she’s got a whole new project on her hands called HANDSOME and it's every bit as innovative and beautiful as her work in the past.
‘Save Some Love’ is an uplifting piece, with big celebratory vocals weaved throughout. The throwback gospel vocals are a beautiful contrast to the ultra-modern production; it’s a seamless combination of sounds that serves to do nothing else but bring complete love and joy. And that is a beautiful, beautiful thing.
"'Save Some Love' is a reminder to love yourself,” HANDSOME says of the track. “We allow ourselves too often to give all of our energy, positivity and love out to other people, we often for get to leave a little for ourselves.”
Apparently there were ten versions of this song made before HANDSOME settled on this final version. We believe it. You don’t get something this meticulous and moving without toil.
There’s more HANDSOME music to come in 2018. We can’t wait.
The Presets – ‘14U+14ME’
Seriously, be careful when listening to this new song from The Presets. If you’re in a place where you probably shouldn’t be losing your mind like an old school gurner – standing on the train, doing the groceries, in a doctor’s surgery waiting room – you might struggle to contain yourself.
From the outset, you know this track is gonna explode into something pretty massive. But there’s no way you can predict how hard that dirty synth is gonna hit before the drop. Or how hard that beat is gonna hit you in the chest. Or how anthemic that big chorus is gonna seem.
This is an absolute stomper and will be dangerous whenever its unleashed. Just the way we like it. Expect a new album soon.
Borneo – ‘Jesse’
Rollicking blues rock from Sydney’s Borneo. It starts off like a hoedown and ends up sounding like some bizarre melange of Queen, Kyuss, Devo and The Johnnys. It is unpredictable, for sure, but there’s nothing wrong with that.
Editors – ‘Hallelujah (So Low)’
“It’s the most “rock” we’ve ever been and it’s exhilarating,” Editors frontman Tom Smith told Billboard about their new single ‘Hallelujah (So Low)’. You’ll definitely hear shades of Origin of Symmetry Muse in there, as Smith sings about entitlement following a charity trip to Greece. Editors new record Violence will be out on Friday.
George FitzGerald & Lil Silva – ‘Roll Back’
Emotional electronic music is really, really hard to get right. George FitzGerald makes it sound easy. ‘Roll Back’, which features a stunning vocal from British singer Lil Silva, is his latest contribution to the ‘crying on the dancefloor’ genre (no one else calls it that except me) and it’s so impossibly deep and beautiful you’ll want to play it over and over. George FitzGerald’s new album All That Must Be is out on Friday. I’m going to prepare by buying a box of tissues and some comfortable shoes.
Imarhan – ‘Alwa’
It’s a good time to be a fan of desert blues. Algeria’s Imarhan released their second album Temet earlier this year and ‘Alwa’ is one of the standouts from it, thanks to its bold, stop-start rhythms, brilliantly dextrous guitar lines and huge choral vocal choruses. It’s the kinda song that makes you wanna jump around, and we see no reason why you shouldn’t.
The Kills – ‘List Of Demands (Reparations)’
It’s been less than two years since The Kills’ most recent record Ash & Ice and they’re back with new music already. Given the lengthy gap between their fourth and fifth records, this is very promising news for fans of the band.
‘List Of Demands (Reparations)’ is actually a cover of a Saul Williams song from 2004 and Williams has actively given his blessings to this version. Not hard to see why, the garage duo keep the attitude and energy of the original and give it their own unique, sparse, atmospheric touches.
Mama Kin Spender – ‘Water And Fire’
Golden Magnetic, the debut album from Mama Kin Spender, is out now. ‘Water and Fire’ is another highlight from the record (we’ve gushed about a couple of their tracks already) that showcases the close harmonies and considered lyrical prowess of both these great artists. Once you learn all the lyrics, you’ll have a damn good time singing along the next time this killer duo are in your town. If you don’t know the words, you can at least nail those big choral bits.
Emilio Mercuri – ‘House Of The Holy Maids’
Do you remember Redcoats? They were a particularly solid rock band outta Melbourne who released a good record about five years ago but have since disbanded. Well, Emilio Mercuri was the frontman of that band and he has just recently unveiled his solo project with this track ‘House Of The Holy Maids’. It’s good.
Mercuri turns everything down a notch for this new project, relying on the unique soulful bent he’s been blessed with in his voice and keeping the music dialled back with a subtle sense of cool. It’ll be interesting to see where he goes, but we like it so far.
Natalie Prass – ‘Short Court Style’
An old Double J favourite, Natalie Prass, just announced her second record The Future and the Past will be out on Friday 1 June. On first listen, ‘Short Court Style’ suggests we might be in for something quite different from this artist the second time around.
This song is a joyous cut of slick funk-pop, but Prass doesn’t try and extend herself beyond her capabilities. She sounds completely natural over the top of the G-Funk synths and disco strings and – this will sound weird – it makes us want to be friends with her. It’s just so carefree and positive! Cannot wait for that second album.