Double J takes you to Bluesfest this weekend

This weekend, Double J is heading to Bluesfest!

Tyagarah, just north of Byron Bay, is the place just about every music lover in the country wants to be each Easter weekend. Some of the finest artists in music come from the world over for five days of diverse, cutting edge and hugely influential music.

In 2017, these artists include Patti Smith, Neil Finn, Courtney Barnett, Nas, Madness, The Lumineers, The Mountain Goats, Mavis Staples, Billy Bragg and dozens more.

This year, Double J will be on the ground, recording live performances from some of the biggest acts on the bill so you don’t have to completely miss out if you’re stuck somewhere else.

Myf Warhurst will be there, soaking up the music and heading backstage to chat to those who make it. She’ll bring you closer to the action than you’ve ever been before, and you can take it all in from the comfort of your own home.

Of course if you are lucky enough to be at the festival, you can cure your post-Bluesfest blues by checking out the program at any time on the Double J website. It’ll be a nice way to relive what is bound to be a very special weekend.

We’ll also have reports from the ground each day on the Double J website. Keep your eye on our Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest goings on from the Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm.

Our amazing live music team are on site all weekend. Make sure you stay tuned to Live At The Wireless on Double J in the coming weeks to hear plenty of live highlights from Bluesfest.

Hear Double J live from Bluesfest, this Sunday 16 April from 2pm.