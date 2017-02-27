Does Ride's first new music in 20 years live up to your expectations?
Ride – ‘Charm Assault’
There are high expectations for Ride’s return. The UK band provided so many wonderfully, fuzzy gems through the ‘90s that became a big part of peoples’ lives. ‘Charm Assault’ might not entirely live up to all those lofty expectations, but it shouldn’t leave you cold.
It’s a pacey, beautifully chiming, spacious sounding tune with a pretty catchy and pretty interesting chorus.
“When we started writing together again we tried to imagine we'd kept on making music all this time, and this was just the latest one,” Andy Bell says of the track.
While it won’t go down as one of the band’s essential classic tracks, that doesn’t preclude it from being pretty damn good. If you love it, then get excited for their new album which will be out mid-year. If you don’t, re-evaluate your expectations and come back. It’s honestly a solid return.
Bokanté – ‘Jou Ké Ouvè’
This gritty rocker from multicultural band Bokanté is a mighty affecting piece of music. That heavy, rolling guitar riff and blazing solo is pretty hard-hitting, but Malika Tirolien’s vocal is the element that you’ll remember most fondly.
The Cactus Channel & Sam Cromack – ‘Sorry Hills’
The Cactus Channel fast becoming the band everyone wants to work with and it’s not hard to see why. Following on from their wildly successful collaboration with Chet Faker, the band hook up with Brisbane pop master Sam Cromack for this track, which is more classic pop than the swingin’ soul we’re used to from the band. It is, of course, executed beautifully though.
Broads – ‘Nod Off, Dream’
A little bit spooky, a little bit dreamy, completely captivating. Brilliant, dark, restrained country noir from Melbourne duo Broads. Off their debut album Vacancy, which is out now.
Cold War Kids – ‘Love Is Mystical’
Do you like Cold War Kids? You’re going to love ‘Love Is Mystical’. While it’s not the most exciting path for a band to take, there’s something kinda assuring when they don’t change things up all that much this far into their career. The fact that this piano driven indie-soul belter is up there with some of their best helps too.
Dappled Cities – ‘Stone Men’
Wonky pop from guys who’ve always done things a little differently. Dappled Cities sit back a bit on this one, but still find plenty of space to showcase their knack for brilliant harmonies and intriguing new sounds.
Electric Guest – ‘Back For Me’
It has taken a long time for LA’s Electric Guest to return with a second album, but we’re not complaining when they return with a soulful cut of cruisy indie goodness like ‘Back For Me’. Their second album Plural is out now.
Laura Marling – ‘Next Time’
It’s hard not to sound hyperbolic when talking about Laura Marling. Sometimes it feels like she just can’t do any wrong. This beautiful, rolling, thoughtful folk gem is so warm, engaging and hearty and has us very excited for new album Semper Femina, due in just a couple of weeks.
Mista Savona – ‘Carnival’ {Ft. Randy Valentine & Solis}
Aussie producer Mista Savona has made so much amazing music over the years. But this track, which features the little known talents of Jamaican born vocalist Randy Valentine and Cuban singer Solis, is one of his best.
Wondering why the band sounds so good? That’s because he’s also got Sly & Robbie, Bongo Herman and 'Bopee' Anderson on board. When you want the best, you go and get the best, right? We can’t wait to hear the full Havana Meets Kingston album, which should be out mid-year.
SO.Crates – ‘Divide’ {Ft. Allysha Joy}
This beautifully disjointed soul gem is completely addictive. The way that beat lags, the sweet voice of Allysha Joy, the deep, thoughtful verses Cazeaux O.S.L.O drop throughout, that perfectly underplayed organ… it’s all just so good. Get onto SO.CRATES now; we reckon they’ve got some amazing stuff cooking.