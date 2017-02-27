Does Ride's first new music in 20 years live up to your expectations?

There are high expectations for Ride’s return. The UK band provided so many wonderfully, fuzzy gems through the ‘90s that became a big part of peoples’ lives. ‘Charm Assault’ might not entirely live up to all those lofty expectations, but it shouldn’t leave you cold.

It’s a pacey, beautifully chiming, spacious sounding tune with a pretty catchy and pretty interesting chorus.

“When we started writing together again we tried to imagine we'd kept on making music all this time, and this was just the latest one,” Andy Bell says of the track.

While it won’t go down as one of the band’s essential classic tracks, that doesn’t preclude it from being pretty damn good. If you love it, then get excited for their new album which will be out mid-year. If you don’t, re-evaluate your expectations and come back. It’s honestly a solid return.