Hear RVG's smart, fiery take-down of internet comment sections

I’m not sure what your relationship comment section on major news sites is like. But if you’ve ever found yourself aghast at the way people talk about fellow humans in these often toxic discussions that unfold at the bottom of articles.

RVG’s ‘A Quality Of Mercy’ is a thoughtful reflection on some of the most heinous things frontwoman Romy Vager recalled reading recently. She put herself in the shoes of the Bali Nine members who were set to be executed and wondered how they’d feel if they read what people were saying about them.

These keen lyrics, combined with the perfect backing of dark, jangly, 80s indie-rock from Vager and her band, make ‘A Quality Of Mercy’ a really powerful piece of music and one that deserves to be heard by a lot of people. Send it to a friend.