How well do you remember the soundtracks of the 90s?

Are you a sucker for a 90s soundtrack? Soundtracks were such an integral gateway into the world of music. Well all had our favourites, and sometimes we liked the soundtracks more than the films themselves.

Which song did Garth imagine himself dancing for a waitress to in Wayne's World? If you blow chunks and she comes back, she's yours. If you spew and she bolts...it was never meant to be.

What's the name of Troy Dyer's (Ethan Hawke) band in Reality Bites?

What song plays as Annette (Reese Witherspoon) drives away at the end of Cruel Intentions?

What song does Mercutio the drag queen sing in Baz Luhrmann's Romeo + Juliet It's fantastic.

Which movie is Seal's Kiss From A Rose strongly associated with?

What song plays as Ewan McGregor's Renton runs the streets of Edinburgh at the start of Trainspotting? Choose Life.

What song does Patrick (Heath Ledger) sing in 10 Things I Hate About You How come Romance isn't like this in real life?

What do Mia (Uma Thurman) and Vincent (John Travolta) dance to in Pulp Fiction? I wanna dance, I wanna win. I want that trophy, so dance good.

Which band performs at a party in Clueless

What film is R Kelly's I Believe I Can Fly most strongly associated with?

You just want to watch the movie It's okay, you just want to watch what's going on, not listen to the songs distracting you from the action.

Just give you a regular album You preferred to listen to regular albums, and found compilations to be a bit of a novelty but not worth your hard earned cash most of the time.