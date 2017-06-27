How well do you remember the soundtracks of the 90s?

<section><h2>Are you a sucker for a 90s soundtrack?</h2><p><div>Soundtracks were such an integral gateway into the world of music. Well all had our favourites, and sometimes we liked the soundtracks more than the films themselves.</div></p></section><section><h2>Which song did Garth imagine himself dancing for a waitress to in Wayne's World?</h2><p><div>If you blow chunks and she comes back, she's yours. If you spew and she bolts...it was never meant to be.</div></p></section><section><h3>What's the name of Troy Dyer's (Ethan Hawke) band in Reality Bites?</h3></section><section><h3>What song plays as Annette (Reese Witherspoon) drives away at the end of Cruel Intentions?</h3></section><section><h3>What song does Mercutio the drag queen sing in Baz Luhrmann's Romeo + Juliet</h3><p><div>It's fantastic.</div></p></section><section><h3>Which movie is Seal's Kiss From A Rose strongly associated with?</h3></section><section><h3>What song plays as Ewan McGregor's Renton runs the streets of Edinburgh at the start of Trainspotting?</h3><p><div>Choose Life.</div></p></section><section><h3>What song does Patrick (Heath Ledger) sing in 10 Things I Hate About You</h3><p><div>How come Romance isn't like this in real life?</div></p></section><section><h3>What do Mia (Uma Thurman) and Vincent (John Travolta) dance to in Pulp Fiction?</h3><p><div>I wanna dance, I wanna win. I want that trophy, so dance good.</div></p></section><section><h3>Which band performs at a party in Clueless</h3></section><section><h3>What film is R Kelly's I Believe I Can Fly most strongly associated with?</h3></section><section><h2>You just want to watch the movie</h2><p><div>It's okay, you just want to watch what's going on, not listen to the songs distracting you from the action.</div></p></section><section><h3>Just give you a regular album</h3><p><div>You preferred to listen to regular albums, and found compilations to be a bit of a novelty but not worth your hard earned cash most of the time.</div></p></section><section><h3>Sucker for a Soundtrack</h3><p><div>You owned every soundtrack in the 90s and found so many of your favourite songs on them.</div></p></section>