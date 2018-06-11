Interpol make a punchy return with their first new track in years

Interpol fans are used to waiting for new music, which means the four-year gap between their fifth and sixth records really isn’t a big deal. But that doesn’t mean their fans aren’t champing for new music. Thankfully the wait is over.

‘The Rover’ is a great way for the band to reintroduce themselves. It’s immediate, punchy and unrelenting. It’s not overly ambitious. Rather, it sticks to what the best Interpol songs have always done; making darkness danceable.

The (largely) four note guitar line that cycles throughout the track will stick with you, while the propulsion of the rhythm section and Paul Banks’ one-track vocal delivery gives the song the kind of momentum it needs.

Interpol’s new album Marauder will be out on Friday 24 August. If they keep things this simple for the whole record, it could be pretty special.