Interpol make a punchy return with their first new track in years
Interpol – ‘The Rover’
Interpol fans are used to waiting for new music, which means the four-year gap between their fifth and sixth records really isn’t a big deal. But that doesn’t mean their fans aren’t champing for new music. Thankfully the wait is over.
‘The Rover’ is a great way for the band to reintroduce themselves. It’s immediate, punchy and unrelenting. It’s not overly ambitious. Rather, it sticks to what the best Interpol songs have always done; making darkness danceable.
The (largely) four note guitar line that cycles throughout the track will stick with you, while the propulsion of the rhythm section and Paul Banks’ one-track vocal delivery gives the song the kind of momentum it needs.
Interpol’s new album Marauder will be out on Friday 24 August. If they keep things this simple for the whole record, it could be pretty special.
Laura Jean – ‘Girls on the TV’
Laura Jean is one of the best storytellers in Australian music, and ‘Girls On The TV’ may be the most gripping and relatable tale she’s shared with us yet. I won’t bother detailing it – you’ll lean in as soon as you hear the first line and stay with her the whole time.
Laura’s move from folk to electro-pop has been absolutely seamless and if her new record Devotion, which is out now, doesn’t get her in front of a bigger, adoring audience then there’s simply no justice.
Side note: this track is in contention for the prestigious Pre-Chorus Of The Year award that I just made up but that I am definitely making a thing. Just hit play, alright?
Emily Wurramara – ‘Tap Sticks’
A stirring track from Emily Wurramara’s excellent debut album Milyakburra that showcases the Brisbane-based singer’s killer voice and astounding knack for writing great songs. It’s the kind of song that will make you stand proud when you’re feeling deflated.
The addition of Uncle Enosh Wurramara in the song’s outro caps it off perfectly; his singing of Wurramara’s grandmother’s grandmothers traditional song ‘Ngark Ngark’ is a powerful way to end.
Nina Kinert – ‘Chapped Lips’ (ft. Samuel T. Herring)
Nina Kinert (nee Nina K) and Samuel T. Herring from Future Islands deliver the most unexpectedly poignant duet of the year with ‘Chapped Lips’. This opulent sounding slice of cinematic, moody pop is completely stunning and doesn’t shy away from the unique qualities of both vocalists. They come together perfectly in this track from Kinert’s latest album Romantic, which came out last month.
Anna Calvi – ‘Don't Beat The Girl Out Of My Boy’
The last we heard from Anna Calvi was ‘Strange Weather’, her unbelievable collaboration with David Byrne. But that was years ago., In fact she hasn’t released an album in almost half a decade. Thankfully she’ll be back in 2018 with her third album Hunter set for release at the end of August.
‘Don't Beat The Girl Out Of My Boy’ is a grandiose first taste of the record, as Calvi uses every ounce of her considerable vocal nous to belt out some absolutely inhuman notes. She also allows herself to get a little wild on the guitar for short passages of complete wildness.
Of course, those big, soaring moments are punctuated with moments of pop perfection, and one hell of a hook, making this an equally artistically ambitious and easy to approach piece of music. So good to have her back.
YOTA: Youth of the Apocalypse – ‘Drop the Bomb’
MF Doom makes pretty much anything better. That’s a fact. Not that YOTA: Youth of the Apocalypse – a new project featuring members of Klaxons and Gorillaz – need it. The fresh modern soul of ‘Drop The Bomb’ would have been great regardless, but the strong and slick verses from Doom make it absolutely magnificent. This is shaping up to be an exciting project, here’s hoping for plenty more songs of this quality.
Underworld & Iggy Pop – ‘Bells & Circles’
You do not need me to convince you to listen to this unexpected collaboration between Underworld and Iggy Pop. These are two legendary figures in modern music who have pushed ceaselessly boundaries and made brilliant art while doing so.
On this track, Iggy rambles about snorting coke and picking up air hostesses on a flight to Australia. Underworld drop a gritty, hard-hitting beat beneath him, an urgent piece of music that serves as a perfectly incendiary complement to Iggy’s inimitable narrative.
Stay tuned for a full EP from these two absolute titans next month.
The Bamboos – ‘Broken’ (ft. Urthboy)
Australia’s finest soul band The Bamboos will issue their eighth album in July. First single ‘Broken’ sees them take a bit of a back seat as they back up acclaimed rapper Urthboy, who delivers slick verses as vocalist Kylie Auldist chimes in for just another round of perfect disco choruses.
Flight Facilities – ‘All Your Love’ (ft. Dustin Tebbutt)
Dustin Tebbutt’s stunning voice matched with Flight Facilities’ tasteful, spacious, complementary and far from overwhelming production combine beautifully in this track. It’s glorious, emotive electro pop that is going to please a huge number of people, and for good reason. Intelligent, approachable and adaptable music from a couple of the country’s brightest crossover talents.
The Cherry Dolls – ‘Black & Blue’
Melbourne’s The Cherry Dolls give us a big sounding cut of fuzzy, choppy psych rock that’s best enjoyed at loud volumes.