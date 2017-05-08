It feels like LCD Soundsystem never went anywhere
LCD Soundsystem – ‘call the police’
Given how good their supposed final album, 2010’s This Is Happening, was, it’s no great surprise that LCD Soundsystem’s return tracks ‘call the police’ and ‘american dream’ absolutely rule. Still, it must have been nerve-wracking for James Murphy and his mates; they have a pretty strong legacy to contend with.
The seven-minute ‘call the police’ features another anthemic vocal line, delivered in Murphy’s typically lackadaisical turned overly passionate manner. It’s got the same propulsive, motorik-like, rhythm section and resonant, semi-squealing guitar lines and spacey synth bleeps that have always coloured the band’s sound.
It honestly sounds like LCD Soundsystem haven’t gone anywhere and that’s just fine with us. As with all their most dense work, and this track can consider itself part of that group, it will get better the more we hear it. We’ll uncover sounds we missed and find the fire Murphy spits even more relatable.
Bring on that next album, we say.
Goldfrapp – ‘Systemagic’
Another new Goldfrapp track to remind us exactly what we loved about this act in the first place. It’s dark and beautiful, showcasing both Alison’s amazing voice and the incredible production skills she shares with Will Gregory. Given how well their past records have aged, we have no problem whatsoever with them treading he same sort of path here.
Sampa The Great – ‘Everybody's Hero’ {ft. Estelle}
There’s nothing more we can say about Sampa The Great to convince you to listen to everything she has ever done and everything she does forevermore. She’s one of the best hip hop acts on the planet right now – seriously – and we’re just so proud that she just so happens to call Australian home. Not across her yet? Don’t sweat it, there’s plenty of time to catch up. Why not start with this incredible track, which features Sampa’s finest flow yet. You’ll have to listen close to hear Estelle, but her haunting vocals are used very nicely all the same.
The Cactus Channel & Sam Cromack – ‘Do It For Nothing’
It’s no surprise to us that so many vocalists are eager to work with The Cactus Channel. They’ve been Double J favourites for years now. Sam Cromack of Ball Park Music is the latest artist to lend his voice to their brand of indie-leaning soul and, while it wasn’t a collaboration we saw coming, it’s proven incredibly successful.
‘Do It For Nothing’ is a slinky, breathy cut of neo-soul that is, as always, expertly crafted and played with precision. You don’t have to be a soul fan to pick up what these guys are putting down here.
Waxahatchee – ‘Silver’
Katie Crutchfield broadens the sound of her punkish Waxahatchee project a little on the excellent ‘Silver’. The vocals are a little hazier and poppier and the guitars are a little more textured, but the whole thing is every bit as endearing as her breakthrough third album Ivy Tripp.
Shabazz Palaces – ‘Shine A Light’ {ft. Thaddillac}
When Shabazz Palaces release their new album Quazarz: Born on a Gangster Star later this year, you’re going to want to spend a bit of time with it. These guys work in high concepts and they do it really, really well. But those who just want high-quality, inventive hip hop without having to think too much will probably still get a kick out of tracks like ‘Shine A light’ on surface level. A simple, Avalanches-esque orchestral sample provides the base, the auto-tuned chorus vocal sounds alien and the rhyming in the track’s solitary verse is of the supreme quality expected.
Gold Class – ‘Twist In The Dark’
Perhaps Melbourne’s finest post-punk group right now (though we don’t like to play favourites) return with another dark and expressive cut of angular, punchy, pulsing guitar rock. Gold Class sound kinda noisy, kinda melodic and totally impassioned here, and this all bodes very well for the band’s second record.
Jack Ladder & The Dreamlanders – ‘Susan’
Jack Ladder croons over a decidedly Gainsbourg-esque piano vamp, his Dreamlanders join in on the first chorus, transforming it into something reminiscent of Leonard Cohen’s most theatrical moments. It’s songwriting unashamedly borrowed from the masters, but Ladder and band are so good that they make it sound so much more than mere pastiche. It is imbued with their own sleek and unique charm.
At The Drive-In – ‘Hostage Stamps’
The first new At The Drive-In record in 17 years is out now, and it hasn’t disappointed us. The band are still playing with the same frenetic energy that drew us to them in the first place and there’s no mucking around with the psychedelia that has been the mark of so much of the main members’ careers since the band’s split. ‘Hostage Stamps’ is fast, angry punk rock with the spindly guitars and in-your-face hollering we love so much.
Geowulf – ‘Won’t Look Back’
Dream pop doesn’t get much dreamier than this. Geowulf are a duo from the UK who have that enviable ability to create music that’s both expansive and intimate. ‘Won’t Look Back’ has jangly guitars that remind us of so much great music from the past, but a modern production that makes it shimmer as bright as anything on the charts today.