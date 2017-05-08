It feels like LCD Soundsystem never went anywhere

Given how good their supposed final album, 2010’s This Is Happening, was, it’s no great surprise that LCD Soundsystem’s return tracks ‘call the police’ and ‘american dream’ absolutely rule. Still, it must have been nerve-wracking for James Murphy and his mates; they have a pretty strong legacy to contend with.

The seven-minute ‘call the police’ features another anthemic vocal line, delivered in Murphy’s typically lackadaisical turned overly passionate manner. It’s got the same propulsive, motorik-like, rhythm section and resonant, semi-squealing guitar lines and spacey synth bleeps that have always coloured the band’s sound.

It honestly sounds like LCD Soundsystem haven’t gone anywhere and that’s just fine with us. As with all their most dense work, and this track can consider itself part of that group, it will get better the more we hear it. We’ll uncover sounds we missed and find the fire Murphy spits even more relatable.

Bring on that next album, we say.