Jason Isbell's new single makes us want to be better

Jason Isbell is on a roll. It’s not as if he’s ever written bad songs – look back at any of his solo records or work with the Drive-By Truckers and it’s all pretty close to gold – but it feels like he’s in his finest form yet right now.

‘Hope The High Road’ manages to achieve something that so many have tried and failed to do. It’s a song about positivity. A song about being a better person, a song about acknowledging the shit that surrounds us – in politics, in the way we see people treat each other, in life in general – and realising that we can be better.

It’s noble, for sure. But the thing that makes the song genuinely great is that it’s positive without sounding corny. It’s thought-provoking without being condescending. There’s nothing preachy here. And it’s a message that is easy for all of us to grasp, if we’re willing to listen.

Jason Isbell knows he can be a better person and he knows we can be better too. Hopefully this song will inspire a few of us to take up his advice.