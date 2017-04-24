Jason Isbell's new single makes us want to be better
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit – ‘Hope The High Road’
Jason Isbell is on a roll. It’s not as if he’s ever written bad songs – look back at any of his solo records or work with the Drive-By Truckers and it’s all pretty close to gold – but it feels like he’s in his finest form yet right now.
‘Hope The High Road’ manages to achieve something that so many have tried and failed to do. It’s a song about positivity. A song about being a better person, a song about acknowledging the shit that surrounds us – in politics, in the way we see people treat each other, in life in general – and realising that we can be better.
It’s noble, for sure. But the thing that makes the song genuinely great is that it’s positive without sounding corny. It’s thought-provoking without being condescending. There’s nothing preachy here. And it’s a message that is easy for all of us to grasp, if we’re willing to listen.
Jason Isbell knows he can be a better person and he knows we can be better too. Hopefully this song will inspire a few of us to take up his advice.
Breakbot – ‘Mystery’
Heaps of your favourite Ed Banger Records artists have contributed new music to a compilation celebrating the influential French electro label’s 100th release. One of those is French producer Breakbot, who has been with the label for most of his career.
This is a really sweet vocal disco jam that has the retro/futuristic vibe that so much of that French Touch stuff does so well. It won’t change your life, but it’ll lift your party.
The Brow – ‘Echo, Echo’
You never know what you’re gonna get from Perth’s The Brow. But recent releases have us expecting them to lift to the next level with every new track. Sure enough, ‘Echo, Echo’ is the best thing they’ve ever done. Cinematic hip hop with killer a vocal line and some direct, hard-hitting verses. It’s not sustainable to keep getting this much better with every new track, but we’re pleased to hear them try.
Noga Erez – ‘Off The Radar’
Israeli electro artist Noga Erez releases her debut album Off The Radar in June and the first few tracks have us very excited about hearing the whole work. The title track is a stark but heavy hitting piece of complex electro pop. Erez’s vocal sounds assured over skittered, nerve-jangling beats and it builds to one hell of a crescendo by the song’s end.
The Money War – ‘Stars’
This fun, fuzzy pop gem from Perth duo The Money War is dripping with cool. Carmen Pepper’s vocal is untouchable, while the crunchy guitars and simple piano make them sound like the best mid-late ‘70s bar band in town. Fans of any of the great modern Americana rock bands (My Morning Jacket, Wilco et al) should hit play right now.
Christian Patey – ‘Is This Real’
Sunshine Coast artist Christian Patey has one of those voices that anyone would kill for. It’s pristine, but easily able to convey all manner of raw emotion. ‘Is This Real’ is a curious track, sweet but with a dark edge. Patey’s voice is perfectly accompanied by some glorious, dubby production – the whole thing sounds like a million bucks.
Nadia Reid – ‘The Way It Goes’
Nadia Reid is another of the brilliant folk-leaning indie artists coming out on New Zealand right now. But, like all her peers, her take on the genre is unique. There’s something so relatable about Reid’s voice that draws us in immediately. Match it with glorious, chiming guitars such as those on ‘The Way It Goes’, and you get music you just want to lose yourself in.
Ric Rufio – ‘So Wonderful’
Playful electro-soul from Ric Rufio, who you might have heard alongside Nick Murphy (Chet Faker), Daniel Johns or Thelma Plum in recent years. It’s time for him to step to the front and the top-class production and vocal here show us that he’s more than ready.
Soorkia – ‘Sea Without Water’
I write this sentence often. I will not stop writing it. Central Australia is home to some of the best musical talent in the country right now. This warm, humble piece of soulful indie-pop is a great introduction to Soorkia, whose considered performance is perfectly abetted by another of our NT favourites, Resin Moon. Don’t you think there oughta be more harp in modern music?
Vintage Trouble – ‘Knock Me Out’
One of the highlights of the recent Bluesfest line up and one of the most raved about bands in modern soul music give us a highly-charged, gritty new cut in ‘Knock Me Out’. Vintage Trouble aren’t reinventing the wheel, but they do imbue their brand of soul with a modern edge that give it a kind of vitality that you don’t hear from too many artists in the same vein.