Jen Cloher lets us share in her malaise on new single

A lot has changed since Jen Cloher’s brilliant In Blood Memory album of 2013. Most obviously, the astronomical success of her partner Courtney Barnett. Cloher is a bit of an open book and has recently spoken about the challenges this has presented, and this theme has crept into the first single from her new album, ‘Forgot Myself’.

‘There’s only so much you can say in a text, reading between the lines is hazardous. A slow reply can really mess with your head,’ she sings in the first verse. Anyone who’s attempted a long-distance relationship will find this line all too relatable. The whole song is full of such gems.

The simple plod of the rhythm section is hypnotic and the languid lead guitar lines (which Barnett plays) just add to the general malaise of the track. It feels honest and, when we hear it, we feel as if we’re right there alongside her. Jen Cloher’s self-titled album is out Friday 11 August and we cannot wait.