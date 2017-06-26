Jen Cloher lets us share in her malaise on new single
Jen Cloher – ‘Forgot Myself’
A lot has changed since Jen Cloher’s brilliant In Blood Memory album of 2013. Most obviously, the astronomical success of her partner Courtney Barnett. Cloher is a bit of an open book and has recently spoken about the challenges this has presented, and this theme has crept into the first single from her new album, ‘Forgot Myself’.
‘There’s only so much you can say in a text, reading between the lines is hazardous. A slow reply can really mess with your head,’ she sings in the first verse. Anyone who’s attempted a long-distance relationship will find this line all too relatable. The whole song is full of such gems.
The simple plod of the rhythm section is hypnotic and the languid lead guitar lines (which Barnett plays) just add to the general malaise of the track. It feels honest and, when we hear it, we feel as if we’re right there alongside her. Jen Cloher’s self-titled album is out Friday 11 August and we cannot wait.
The Bombay Royale – ‘Ballygunge’
Melbourne’s favourite Bollywood-inspired band The Bombay Royale sound mighty cool on ‘Ballygunge’, their first new music in a while. The Bollywood influence remains, this time met with a Blaxploitation funk vibe. Given they conceived their third album Run Kitty Run as the soundtrack to a lost film, that makes a lot of sense.
Son Little – ‘Blue Magic’
Son Little has one of the greatest voices in modern music, so we’re mighty pleased to hear that he’s back with new music. The loose, sparse arrangement here is the perfect backing for his perfect soul croon. And the confidence in his words and delivery will just destroy you.
Beth Ditto – ‘In And Out’
Another single from Beth Ditto’s debut solo record, which came out earlier this month. ‘In And Out’ doesn’t hit us quite as hard as ‘Fire’ did – it’s far more subtle – but it is a no less brilliant vocal performance from one of the great band leaders of the modern era. Just how soul pop should sound in 2017.
The Killers – ‘The Man’
It’s probably a little early for most of us to get fired up for the AFL Grand Final, but if you’re a really big fan of The Killers then we reckon it’s fine for you to be excited already. The band announced they’ll play at the G on that big day in September at the same time they released ‘The Man’. First Arcade Fire, now The Killers; who would’ve thought anthemic indie disco would be the hot sound of 2017 for the world’s biggest crossover indie stars?
Paul Kelly – ‘Firewood and Candles’
No word of a lie, this sounds like vintage Paul Kelly. Not that we necessarily needed that; his recent creative detours have been almost flawless. But surely he’s enjoying striking up the band for another rollicking rocker, just like the old days? Taken from his forthcoming album Life Is Fine, which will feature a lot more of this kind of gear. Bring it on.
Ibeyi – ‘Away Away’
Our favourite French-Cuban twin sisters are back with more sublime, forward-thinking music. On ‘Away Away’, Ibeyi marry the traditional with the futuristic, and the sweet with the spooky, resulting in another captivating piece of music.