Julien Baker finds the spaces between the sounds

There’s a quietness, and a closeness, to the music of Memphis singer Julien Baker, and it comes through early on 'Turn Out The Lights', the title track of her second record of the same name.

It’s a song built around an electric guitar sound that’s been given a lot of space. That, and Baker’s vocal tone, might remind you of the Seattle singer Tiny Vipers, though with a bit more traditional structure to her songs.

'Turn Out The Lights' builds over time, with a doubling of vocals and guitar. It hits its apex at about 2:20. “When I turn out the lights,” Baker sings, “there’s no one left between myself and me”.