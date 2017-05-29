Kardajala Kirridarra are an important new voice in Australian music
Primary tabs
Be sure to check out our Spotify playlist if you want to stay in the know about all the great music we're loving each wweek.
Kardajala Kirridarra – ‘Ngabaju (Grandmothers Song)’
Marlinja singer Eleanor Dixon met Melbourne producer Beatrice Lewis as a part of a program that helped young people in the Barkly region of the Northern Territory tell their stories through music and film. The two hit it off and formed a creative partnership that brought out the strengths in both supremely talented women.
Soon they recruited Eleanor’s Auntie Janey ‘Namija’ Dixon and rapper MC Kayla Jackson and named themselves Kardajala Kirridarra (Sandhill Women), named after the mysterious bush woman from the sandhills behind Dixon’s home town.
‘Ngabaju (Grandmothers Song)’ is a stunning piece of ambient pop that sets up what this group is all about; telling the world of the importance of women as creators and expressing the power of the connection Indigenous women have with country.
The music is made to empower women, but its deep, emotional delivery will connect with everyone. It’s subtle but powerful, uplifting and stimulating. Lewis’ production never dominates, but accompanies Dixon’s stunning voice perfectly.
This track is taken from their debut album, which is out Friday 7 July.
Ani DiFranco – ‘Play God’
A slinky soul creeper from the iconic Ani DiFranco, taken from her forthcoming 20th (!!!) studio album Binary. The song is a statement about women’s reproductive rights and, as always, DiFranco makes a compelling case that’s easy to understand. It’s not dumbed down, it’s just straight to the point, which has always been one of her finest traits. You’ll almost definitely hate this is you’re part of the pro-life movement. Consider that fair warning.
BATS – ‘24 Hours’
Perth rockers BATS give us some grimy, swampy rock with a sense of urgency that keeps our attention the whole way through.
Daggy Man – ‘Suffer Through the Bleed’
Daggy Man is the new project from Thomas Calder, who came to plenty of peoples’ attention as the brilliant voice out the front of The Trouble With Templeton. ‘Suffer Through The Bleed’ is a morose but beautiful reminder of just how captivating that voice is. A subtle, intimate piece of indie-folk that unfolds beautifully over its four minutes; tastefully adorned but retaining its sparseness.
Everything Is Recorded – ‘Close But Not Quite’ (ft. Sampha)
XL Recordings head honcho Richard Russell again shows his touch for bringing together great soul music on ‘Close But Not Quite’, from his new project Everything Is Recorded. Bringing a classic Curtis Mayfield sample together with the vital voice of Sampha – one of the world’s finest current singers – is a masterstroke.
Fred Falke – ‘Don't Give Up’ (ft. Jake Isaac)
Deep, soulful house courtesy of French producer extraordinaire Fred Falke and South London singer Jake Isaac. They proved they were a perfect match on ‘All Night All Day’ last year, but this stunner is even better.
L.A Mood – ‘Virgin Song’
Dave Mudie is probably a familiar face. Certainly if you’ve been to see Courtney Barnett play any time over the past few years. While he drums with Barnett, his talents are limited to behind the kit. ‘Virgin Song’, one of his first tracks as L.A Mood, proves he’s a great songwriter, arranger, singer and guitarist too. It’s not all that dissimilar to Barnett’s work and she even pops up for some slide guitar and backing vocals.
Oumou Sangaré – ‘Kamelemba’
One of the most revered voices in West African music has returned with a devastatingly good jam here. ‘Kamelemba’ will have you on the dancefloor immediately and Oumou Sangaré’s voice will absolutely flaw you as soon as she begins to sing.
Real Estate – ‘Stained Glass’
Future Splendour visitors Real Estate again give us pretty much exactly what we wanna hear from them with their new single ‘Stained Glass’. Thoughtful, jangly pop with one foot in the past and a hook that feels like a big old hug.
Xani – ‘Give Me What I Need’
The new solo project from decorated Australian musician Xani Kolac is only for people who like stunning, engaging pop that’s well-written, impeccably performed, emotionally engaging and just plain wonderful. If you’re not into that kinda thing then we can’t help ya.