Kardajala Kirridarra are an important new voice in Australian music

Marlinja singer Eleanor Dixon met Melbourne producer Beatrice Lewis as a part of a program that helped young people in the Barkly region of the Northern Territory tell their stories through music and film. The two hit it off and formed a creative partnership that brought out the strengths in both supremely talented women.

Soon they recruited Eleanor’s Auntie Janey ‘Namija’ Dixon and rapper MC Kayla Jackson and named themselves Kardajala Kirridarra (Sandhill Women), named after the mysterious bush woman from the sandhills behind Dixon’s home town.

‘Ngabaju (Grandmothers Song)’ is a stunning piece of ambient pop that sets up what this group is all about; telling the world of the importance of women as creators and expressing the power of the connection Indigenous women have with country.

The music is made to empower women, but its deep, emotional delivery will connect with everyone. It’s subtle but powerful, uplifting and stimulating. Lewis’ production never dominates, but accompanies Dixon’s stunning voice perfectly.

This track is taken from their debut album, which is out Friday 7 July.