Karen Elson battles with herself on the stunning 'Call Your Name'
Karen Elson – ‘Call Your Name’
Let’s get it out of the way: as well as being a pretty great singer-songwriter, Karen Elson is a model and she used to be married to Jack White.
Okay, now that’s done, let’s talk about something far more interesting; the utter charm of her new lavish country ballad ‘Call Your Name’.
There are equal and competing feelings of defiance and vulnerability in her delivery at first. Her vocal is initially restrained, before the soaring chorus shifts things up a gear.
‘I don’t call your name anymore,’ Elson sings, but soon sings ‘You’ll be the death of me’ – suggesting she might be a little less sure than she’d earlier suggested.
Before your mind wanders to any high profile relationships she may be venting about, hear what Elson herself says about the song.
“The song is about the two sides of me; the dark and light battling each other," she said in a statement about the new single. It gives the song a whole new meaning once you read that, and it fits. It’s clever writing.
With a dream team of Patrick Carney (The Black Keys) and Jonathan Wilson (the producer behind Father John Misty, Conor Oberst and Cameron Avery’s latest stunners) behind the glass, there’s no surprise that it sounds gorgeous too. The strings are unrestrained, but very much in the background. Nothing tries to take away from Elson’s personable, yet beautiful voice.
Her album Double Roses – her first in seven years – is out in April.
Tom Cooney – ‘Futureproof’
Brisbane’s Tom Cooney has been pretty quiet for over five years now, but ‘Futureproof’ is an incredibly strong return.
It’s a slowcore stunner featuring perfect, close harmonies with collaborator Corrina Scanlon and an almost painfully gentle guitar line that only just moves fast enough so as to not stand completely still.
It’s a brilliant example of the power of restraint and we hope there’s plenty more of it on his forthcoming album, also called Futureproof, due out in April.
Rose Elinor Dougall – ‘Stellular’
While The Pipettes themselves didn’t last very long, its members have gone on to make some of the most interesting indie rock around. Gwenno’s album was a favourite of ours in 2015 and now Rose Elinor Dougall has given us some shiny, spacey, fast-paced indie pop that sounds mature but not at all boring. ‘Stellular’ is taken from an album of the same name, which is out now.
Jamiroquai – ‘Cloud 9’
It kinda feels like Jamiroquai has nothing to lose. People who love him are unabashed, those who don’t are probably never going to change their minds.
‘Cloud 9’ sounds pretty much the same as most of his most recent music; funky, jazzy, smooth and inoffensive. Let’s just hope he’s still having fun and pushing himself creatively, because he’s beyond winning any new fans at this stage.
The Meltdown – ‘Don't Hesitate’
Some slick, sweet soul from Melbourne’s The Meltdown. Echoes of the greats with a modern sheen that’ll appeal to many. Very strong stuff.
Middle Kids – ‘Never Start’
Wondering what the big deal is about Middle Kids? I mean, they’ve been on Conan, Ryan Adams just picked them as support for his coming Australian tour and it seems they’re the band everyone is raving about.
Hit play on ‘Never Start’ and maybe you’ll understand. Hannah Joy is genuinely one of the greatest new vocalists in this country. Their music isn’t quite rock’n’roll and isn’t quite folk, but it has both the warmth and power of those genres that so easily allow for us to have an emotional connection with the music.
If you’re sick of hearing about them, throw your computer out the window. Cos the noise is only gonna get louder.
Real Estate – ‘Darling’
Anyone hoping for something wildly different from the slightly new-look Real Estate may be a little disappointed. But if you’re hoping for anything other than crystalline jangle pop then you shouldn’t be listening to Real Estate to begin with.
Some of its looping guitar and basslines perhaps a little more askew than usual, but it’s solid, sweet and very, very Real Estate. Their fourth album In Mind is out next month.
Diger Rokwell – ‘All Time Low’ {Ft. Mathas}
Perth soulful indie/electro mastermind Diger Rokwell teams up with fellow WA artist Mathas for a smooth, evocative, thoughtful piece of Aussie hip hop. We could bounce to that groove for hours.
Témé Tan – ‘Ça Va Pas La Tête?’
Some good vibes out of Belgium. Témé Tan borrows from a diverse array of styles in his music, and ‘Ça Va Pas La Tête?’ owes a bit to his African roots and a little to his clear love of South American guitar music. Not sure what he’s singing about, but it’s gotta be pretty positive.
This Way North – ‘Head Above Water’
Those rumbling drums, that sneaky little slide guitar line, the impossibly cool vocal of Leisha Jungalwalla and the way it all comes together to become a lush, powerful piece of music that’s so easy to get caught up in. All these things will make you want to hear more from Melbourne duo This Way North as soon as possible.