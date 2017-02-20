Karen Elson battles with herself on the stunning 'Call Your Name'

Let’s get it out of the way: as well as being a pretty great singer-songwriter, Karen Elson is a model and she used to be married to Jack White.

Okay, now that’s done, let’s talk about something far more interesting; the utter charm of her new lavish country ballad ‘Call Your Name’.

There are equal and competing feelings of defiance and vulnerability in her delivery at first. Her vocal is initially restrained, before the soaring chorus shifts things up a gear.

‘I don’t call your name anymore,’ Elson sings, but soon sings ‘You’ll be the death of me’ – suggesting she might be a little less sure than she’d earlier suggested.

Before your mind wanders to any high profile relationships she may be venting about, hear what Elson herself says about the song.

“The song is about the two sides of me; the dark and light battling each other," she said in a statement about the new single. It gives the song a whole new meaning once you read that, and it fits. It’s clever writing.

With a dream team of Patrick Carney (The Black Keys) and Jonathan Wilson (the producer behind Father John Misty, Conor Oberst and Cameron Avery’s latest stunners) behind the glass, there’s no surprise that it sounds gorgeous too. The strings are unrestrained, but very much in the background. Nothing tries to take away from Elson’s personable, yet beautiful voice.

Her album Double Roses – her first in seven years – is out in April.