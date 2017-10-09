L-FRESH The LION is the concise voice of reason we can learn from
L-FRESH The LION – ‘Our World’
L-FRESH The LION has always had an incredible way with words and on ‘Our World’ he continues to lay down some serious knowledge with such clarity and simplicity. He doesn’t complicate things, because he wants to reach as many people as possible.
But he doesn’t condescend either. To listen to an L-FRESH The LION song feels more like being part of a conversation than listening to a sanctimonious preacher.
His is a voice that everyone in this country can learn from – no matter their age or background. His message is simple and clear. It’s about understanding and acceptance. And, thanks to his rich voice and a smooth and slinky beat that drags behind him with such measured class, it sounds so good.
First Aid Kit – ‘It’s A Shame’
Everyone’s favourite Swedish siblings First Aid Kit return with ‘It’s A Shame’, a song in which they channel the sadness and desperation that comes with the end of a relationship.
But, of course, they make it sound stunning. It’s a big, sweeping Americana classic-to-be, that would be a country smash if popular country music didn’t sound so perversely brash these days. The harmonies and key change at the end of the track will melt you if the steel guitar in the chorus didn’t get to you first.
We’re not sure when they’ll have a new record, but we do know that they’ll be here for Bluesfest early next year. Get excited.
The Breeders – ‘Wait In The Car’
What a pleasant surprise from the Deal sisters; the first new music from the Last Splash line up of The Breeders in almost a quarter of a century – and it absolutely rules.
‘Wait In The Car’ is a two burst of indie-rock gold that announces the band’s return with gusto. It’s got everything we want from The Breeders, it’s their best new track in ages, and we cannot wait to hear more and maybe even see them live?
The Horrors – ‘Something To Remember Me By’
More dark beauty from The Horrors, a band who were once outrageously hyped but have made it through such a high-pressure environment intact and sounding better than ever. This is really sweet electro goth-pop that doesn’t necessarily do anything we haven’t heard before, but does it damn well.
Curtis Harding – ‘Need Your Love’
Curtis Harding’s voice is a force. It’s so strong, that it honestly wouldn’t matter if there was no band backing him up on ‘Need Your Love’, it’d carry the whole thing on its own. If you love those fiery late-60s soul greats, then give Harding a chance. He will impress.
Royal & The Southern Echo – ‘Hunt Your Love Down’
Brisbane musician Bryce Schneider pulls together some mates for this breezy tune as Royal & The Southern Echo.
‘Hunt Your Love Down’ is a slick, slightly anxious cut of pop that features some sweet touches – a string section here, a horn section there… – and a snappy, classic pop chorus that’ll stick with you.
Custard – ‘2000 Woman’
One of Australia’s finest ever indie rock’s acts, the incomparable Custard, have just released their seventh album The Common Touch and it’s as beautiful, funny, emotional and just generally excellent as you’d expect from these masters of song.
‘2000 Woman’ is a taut, punkish jam in which David McCormack hollers about a formidable woman who just won’t take any shit. Some might consider it an update to Billy Joel’s 1986 classic ‘Modern Woman’. Or maybe that’s just me.
Jonti – ‘Sleeping And Falling’
Jonti’s long-awaited second album Tokorats is finally done and will be with us very early next month.
Why is this exciting? Listen to the kinda-wonky, totally beautiful ‘Sleeping And Falling’ and you’ll understand that this guy makes some of the most beguiling and intriguing hip hop inspired pop music you’ll ever hear.
It’s kinda classic but totally forward thinking, and you’ll very quickly understand why The Avalanches turned to him when they needed a little help earlier this year.
Mama Kin Spender – ‘Bird In Your Tree’
About a month ago I wrote this about Mama Kin Spender’s BIGSOUND set.
“They closed the set with their next single ‘Bird In Your Tree’, a glorious little uber-cool rock’n’roll track that you should very much look forward to hearing.”
Well, the wait is over. The track shows a whole different side to the duo than what we heard on the first single ‘Air Between Us’, and gives us a slightly stronger idea as to what we can expect from their debut album Golden Magnetic when it hits us in February.
Segers – 'Call Out Loud'
Perth trio Segers give us a confident piece of pure pop in 'Call Out Loud'. It's slick, thanks to some judicious production and arrangement, but it still retains some soul thanks to Stacey-Ann Pietersen's natural vocal.