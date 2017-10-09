L-FRESH The LION is the concise voice of reason we can learn from

L-FRESH The LION has always had an incredible way with words and on ‘Our World’ he continues to lay down some serious knowledge with such clarity and simplicity. He doesn’t complicate things, because he wants to reach as many people as possible.

But he doesn’t condescend either. To listen to an L-FRESH The LION song feels more like being part of a conversation than listening to a sanctimonious preacher.

His is a voice that everyone in this country can learn from – no matter their age or background. His message is simple and clear. It’s about understanding and acceptance. And, thanks to his rich voice and a smooth and slinky beat that drags behind him with such measured class, it sounds so good.