Leon Bridges is back and slicker than ever
Primary tabs
Make sure you hit subscribe on our Spotify playlist to ensure you don't miss the freshest new tracks every week.
Leon Bridges – ‘Bad Bad News’
After breaking out in such a big way with his debut record Coming Home, Leon Bridges could very well have walked the same road that had served him so well. He could have turned in another record mining that same musical ground, and no one would have had a problem.
But he hasn’t. ‘Bad Bad News’ is a little sleeker, a little less gruff and a little jazzier than anything from that first record. But don’t despair, there’s just as much soul in his perfect voice as before. The young Leon Bridges is growing as a person and as an artist and it feels like we’re only at the start of what’s going to be a fascinating and fruitful journey.
His second record Good Thing will be out on Friday 4 May.
Rocket Science – ‘Lipstick Red’
The very fact that Rocket Science are back together is exciting enough in itself. That they are together and making amazing music again is something else. It’s such a pleasure to hear their gritty, swaggering garage rock again and it’s exciting to hear that they’re heading out on the road in support of it. Will we get a fifth Rocket Science record this year? Let’s hope so.
Amber Mark – ‘Love Me Right’
She hasn’t been around long, but it’s pretty much a foregone conclusion that we’ve found our new favourite neo-soul artist in the incredible Amber Mark. It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what it is about ‘Love Me Right’ that is so special, it’s not as though it is breaking any rules or pushing the envelope a great deal. But it’s a brilliant piece of R&B that showcases a voice we’re going to hear so much more of in the coming years.
Booka Shade – ‘Cut The Strings’
German house maestros Booka Shade return with another classy cut of house music gold, this time with some help from Danish vocalist Troels Abrahamsen. Bubbling synths and epic choral moments aplenty. Good times. Their new album, also called Cut The Strings, will be out in April.
Mahalia – ‘Proud Of Me’ [Ft. Little Simz]
This is the kind of match that dreams are made of. British singer Mahalia and rapper Little Simz are two of the best up and coming voices on the planet right now. This brutally honest examination of Mahalia’s career thus far, and her aspirations for the future, is so relatable. In the film clip she even says that the chorus if for everyone; because who doesn’t want to make people proud?
Parquet Courts – ‘Almost Had to Start a Fight’ / ‘In and Out of Patience’ and ‘Wide Awake’
The shapeshifting Parquet Courts have gifted us two brilliant new singles in ‘Almost Had to Start a Fight’ / ‘In and Out of Patience’ and ‘Wide Awake’. The former is just good old fashioned, straight down the line, indie rock gold from the Texan band. But ‘Wide Awake’ sees them embrace a far more danceable vibe than we’ve heard from them in the past.
Could it be the influence of producer Danger Mouse? Or is it just another example of this band doing whatever the hell they want and still making it sound like goddamn diamonds? We don’t really care, at this stage we’ll take new Parquet Courts music as quickly as they can make it.
Their new record Wide Awake! is out on Friday 18 May.
Asha Jefferies – ‘Chaos’
A sparkling pop-rock epic from one of Brisbane’s most exciting new artists. Asha Jefferies has one of those really arresting voices, and with a subtle but powerful arrangement behind her, she’s sounds even more unstoppable. Keep your ear out for more from Jefferies this year, we predict exciting things.
DREAMS – ‘No One Defeats Us’
It’s no great surprise that DREAMS sounds nothing like Silverchair, The Sleepy Jackson, Empire Of The Sun or Daniel Johns’ 2015 solo album. Luke Steele and Daniel Johns are fearless creators, and there’s no way they are going to look back when creating something new. This frenetic slice of electro mayhem sees them march boldly into a new chapter of their respective careers
You can read pretty much everything you’d wanna know about this track, and how it all came about, right here.
Gordi – ‘I’m Done’ [Ft. S. Carey]
The brilliant Gordi released ‘I’m Done’ on her debut album Reservoir last year. It’s one of the highlights of a record that is packed full of beautiful moments, with Gordi’s unique, powerful voice driving the whole thing and a smattering of horns and electronic flourishes adding a little colour. S. Carey (perhaps best known as a member of Bon Iver) has a strikingly similar voice to Gordi, and together they create something really special.
Kid Fiction – ‘Silence Is Golden’
This is a beautiful piece of thoughtful electronic pop that has shades of Gotye and James Blake, but retains a distinct, unique quality. Sydney’s Kid Fiction has a wonderfully exploratory mind and we can’t wait to hear where he goes from here.