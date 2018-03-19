Leon Bridges is back and slicker than ever

After breaking out in such a big way with his debut record Coming Home, Leon Bridges could very well have walked the same road that had served him so well. He could have turned in another record mining that same musical ground, and no one would have had a problem.

But he hasn’t. ‘Bad Bad News’ is a little sleeker, a little less gruff and a little jazzier than anything from that first record. But don’t despair, there’s just as much soul in his perfect voice as before. The young Leon Bridges is growing as a person and as an artist and it feels like we’re only at the start of what’s going to be a fascinating and fruitful journey.

His second record Good Thing will be out on Friday 4 May.