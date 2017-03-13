Let Anna Wise give you the simple advice you might just need

Anna Wise is not a household name, but you’ve almost certainly heard her voice at some stage over the past few years.

She’s been on the past three Kendrick Lamar records (and even scored a Grammy for her work on the brilliant ‘These Walls’) and hopefully that’s the kinda leverage that will get people to give her second solo record The Feminine: Act II, because it’s a record that deserves to be heard.

Themes of female empowerment are strong throughout the album, though that’s not completely evident when hearing ‘Some Mistakes’ in isolation. But there is genius in its key, simple message.

‘I don’t mind making some mistakes when I know it’s for the best,’ she sings in the chorus. It’s an admirable sentiment and one we could probably all stand to learn from.

While her lyrics are strong, her music and voice are equally affecting. That slinky synth bassline is just irresistible and that’s super laidback Rhodes keyboard is perfect. Add in some G-funk synths and you’ve got a perfect palette of sounds for the ultimate modern soul jam.

Here’s hoping we get to hear plenty more from Anna Wise soon.