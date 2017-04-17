Long live the legends: Bluesfest's seminal artists triumph

Think about the term ‘legend’. Could it be the most overused and undervalued term in the English language today? Once reserved for only the most influential figures in their field, it’s now a throwaway term used to show even the most basic appreciation.

Buddy Guy at Bluesfest 2017. Photo by Steve Ford.

But the number of true, genuine, undisputed legends at Bluesfest 2017 is overwhelming. These are giants of music who have had a huge impact on the direction of rock ’n’ roll in the modern era.

Buddy Guy is blues royalty. A huge influence on some of blues and rock ’n’ roll’s most renowned figures – like The Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix – he’s one of the few remaining legendary Chicago bluesman.

And, at 80 years of age, he still looked and sounded as good as ever.

His show was a thrilling jolt of energy, a long masterclass in electric blues featuring some of Guy’s best known songs and a long list of blues and rock ’n’ roll classics.

He paid tribute to his mentor Muddy Waters in ‘Hoochie Coochie Man’, and Little Milton with ‘Grits Ain’t Groceries’. He gives a taste of John Lee Hooker’s ‘Boom Boom’, Cream’s ‘Sunshine Of Your Love’ and Hendrix’s ‘Purple Haze’ and ‘Voodoo Child’.

But the tracks he made his own – ‘Damn Right I Got The Blues’, ‘Someone Else is Steppin' In (Slippin' Out, Slippin' In)’ and ‘Born To Play Guitar’ – are just as impressive.

If he ever makes it back to Bluesfest – and we can’t see why he wouldn’t – it’d be a real treat to see a set that’s less about paying respect to his peers, and more about letting his own work shine.

Mavis Staples’ sets were slightly more restrained than Buddy’s, but no less inspiring. These were classy performances, with a bare bones band, plenty of amazing harmony singing – as is necessary for Staples’ work – and some of the most thoughtful, heart-warming soul music of all time.

Staples has been singing for 67 years and, as she reminds us at every show, she’s not tired yet. Her voice is still a force of nature, gruff and tender in equal measure. It’s the kind of voice that makes you stop what you’re doing and listen.

Mavis Staples at Bluesfest 2017. Photo by Steve Ford.

Staples truly gives songs by Talking Heads (‘Slippery People’), Funkadelic (‘Can You Get To That?’), The Band (‘The Weight’) more power with her performance. Not many artists can make such classics their own. While songs written for her by Bon Iver and M. Ward (‘Dedicated’) and Al Bell (‘I’ll Take You There’) must continue to fill their writers' hearts with pride.

Her music with family band The Staple Singers was a vital part of the American Civil Rights movement. She has been a voice for change in the past. And now she’s doing it again, helping out bands like Arcade Fire and Benjamin Booker in their peaceful protests.

How often do you think you’ve danced to the music of Booker T? The true number is probably higher than you’re expecting. As one of the key parts of the Stax Records house band, Booker T was an integral part of many mammoth hits. And he played them all at his Stax Records Revue.

With a young band, small horn section and two young singers, they tackled some of the biggest hits in soul history. When you hear them all in a row, you start to appreciate just how big this artist’s footprint is.

‘Respect, ‘Born Under a Bad Sign’, ‘In The Midnight Hour’, ‘(Sittin’ On) The Dock Of The Bay’, ‘Mr Big Stuff’, ‘Try A Little Tenderness’ ‘When Something Is Wrong With My Baby’, ‘Soul Man’, ‘Hold On, I’m Comin’’, ‘Knock On Wood’ – it’s a cavalcade of the best soul songs in history.

Then there are Booker’s own classics, and be assured there is little better than hearing Booker T play the Hammond lines to ‘Hip Hug Her’, ‘Green Onions’, ‘Time Is Tight’ and ‘Soul Limbo’ live, in the flesh. We were in the presence of greatness.

Roy Ayers at Bluesfest 2017. Photo by Steve Ford.

A Roy Ayers live set is a very different proposition to a Roy Ayers recording. Things are a little looser, which means some of the immediate grooves of classics like ‘Running Away’ don’t cut through as clearly. But that didn’t matter in the long run at his Bluesfest sets, because the groove that Ayers and his band laid down – and kept for an hour – is intoxicating. It was smooth for the most part, but cut through where it needed to.

There’s a reason he is one of the most sampled artists in history. He knows how to construct these perfect grooves and, just when you think it couldn’t get any better, he lays down some of his virtuosic vibraphone. You never you how much you loved this instrument until you’ve heard this master play it.

'Everybody Loves The Sunshine' was a crowd favourite at Bluesfest, but the version of the 1979 classic 'Don't Stop The Feeling' showcased both Ayers and his band at their best.

While Bluesfest remains a great place to discover new artists, the opportunity to see such giants of music in such perfect surrounds is what makes it such a unique event on the Australian music calendar. To see them still performing with such vigour gives us great joy. Long live the legends.