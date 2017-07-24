Lose yourself in the hazy dreampop of San Mei
San Mei – ‘Necessary’
Such sweet, hazy dreampop from the Gold Coast. San Mei’s super engaging voice cuts through the thick, booming, fuzzy din of the music behind her, and she seems to do it with no effort at all. The whole thing is a measured, glorious wash of pop hooks and guitar noise; the kind of thing you can lose yourself in when you want to shut everything else out for a few minutes.
Broncho – ‘Get In My Car’
Super fun slacker pop from Oklahoma’s Broncho. ‘Get In My Car’ sounds a little bit like The Cars (not just cos the song is about driving) with a bit of that claustrophobic Mac DeMarco kinda thing going on as well.
Ghostpoet – ‘Freakshow’
The sharp-yet-lackadaisical vocal of Ghostpoet delivers a new piece of impossibly cool leftfield hip hop on ‘Freakshow’, taken from his new album Dark Days & Canapés, out next month. There are a stack of very cool, kinda strange sounds here and the way his vocal locks in with the groove here is understated genius. It’s music to think about and sway to.
Meg Mac – ‘Ride It’
Meg Mac has finally released her debut album and it’s every bit as powerful and beautiful as we’d expected. ‘Ride It’ is another stunning showcase of her brilliant voice, she pushes it hard at time, while a sympathetic slick soul arrangement backs her up. One of the truly great vocalists in this country right now.
DJDS – ‘Trees On Fire’
You might have heard DJDS when he they were known as DJ Dodger Stadium. Or maybe not. Anyway, they’re a production duo from LA who make really interesting dance music and, from the sound of this, could be doing so on a much bigger scale real soon.
‘Trees On Fire is a really fresh sounding cut, featuring the excellent vocals of Amber Mark (who you might’ve heard on Double J favourite Wilma Archer’s ‘Like A Hunger’) and custom built for any time you need just a little bit of a pick me up. Play this track anywhere and watch those feet start to tap.
Nine Inch Nails – ‘Less Than’
The band that needs no introduction and defies all categorisation return with ‘Less Than’, a typically epic cut of huge, electro-infused rock. No one makes music like Trent Reznor, and no one sings like him either. Given that he doesn’t really throw any curveballs here, you probably know whether you’ll like this before you go into it. It’s simply classic Nine Inch Nails.
Ara Koufax – ‘Test Dream’
Beautiful bubbling house from Melbourne master Ara Koufax. We adored ‘Makers’ last year and love ‘Test Dream’ just as much. It’s just weird enough to keep us excited, but just straight enough that we don’t look completely stupid when we try and dance to it.
Albert Salt – ‘Glass Plains’
Former Unearthed High finalist Albert Salt drops some incredibly tasty trip hop on us with new single ‘Glass Plains’. It’s a joy to listen to the procession of the track’s different elements, it builds slowly but each element is so strong that it adds such a distinct new texture. Salt’s vocal is slightly unorthodox but completely natural and the sax solo at the end is anything but gratuitous.
Bernard Fanning – ‘America (Glamour and Prestige)’
One of Queensland’s many Origin heroes from a couple of weeks back gives us another breezy, upbeat, super-slick cut from his Brutal Dawn album. Bernard Fanning admits it’s all a bit tongue in cheek, but that doesn’t mean it’s not seriously good; his vocal melody is irresistible and those guitar sounds cut through perfectly.