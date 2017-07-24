Lose yourself in the hazy dreampop of San Mei

You might have heard DJDS when he they were known as DJ Dodger Stadium. Or maybe not. Anyway, they’re a production duo from LA who make really interesting dance music and, from the sound of this, could be doing so on a much bigger scale real soon.

‘Trees On Fire is a really fresh sounding cut, featuring the excellent vocals of Amber Mark (who you might’ve heard on Double J favourite Wilma Archer’s ‘Like A Hunger’) and custom built for any time you need just a little bit of a pick me up. Play this track anywhere and watch those feet start to tap.