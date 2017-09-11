Love Radiohead? Don't sleep on Braille Face

It’s not easy to make complex music sound beautiful. Emotion and technicality aren’t the happiest of musical bedfellows. But when it works - and plenty do make it work - it’s so enriching.

Enter Braille Face, a brilliant Melburnian musician who uses restraint and space to let his stunning beats, piano and outstanding voice breathe. A guy who doesn’t overcrowd his music, but layer it deftly.

Once you hear it, you’ll pick that it’s an obvious comparison, but Radiohead fans should not let ‘Run For Your Life’ pass you by. Most artist who try and sound like Radiohead fail dismally. While we’re not sure of Braille Face’s intentions, he hasn’t fallen flat here.