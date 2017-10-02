Machine Translations make a welcome, raucous return
Machine Translations – ‘Parliament of Spiders’
One of our country’s trustiest songwriters, musicians and producers, J. Walker, gives us the first new Machine Translations material in over four years. Unsurprisingly, it’s brilliant. Packed with so many intriguing sounds, but so deftly produced that it never feels overwhelming. It’s noisier than much of his past output, and Walker says that racket will carry through to much of his ninth Machine Translations record, Oh, which is out Friday 10 November.
Charlotte Gainsbourg – ‘Deadly Valentine’
This is high-class French pop for the 21st Century. There are not many combinations better than Charlotte Gainsbourg and SebastiAn (who produced this track); their ‘Deadly Valentine’ is as beautifully sorrowful as it is danceable. An absolute stunner.
Cigarettes After Sex – ‘Sweet’
Another effortlessly beautiful piece of music from one of 2017’s most hyped acts, Cigarettes After Sex. The gentle, tender delivery of vocalist Greg Gonzalez is the perfect manifestation of the lust that drips from these lyrics. The music that backs him is so unobtrusive that it barely even sounds like it’s there at all, it’s the perfect, warm accompaniment to this intimate ode.
Morrissey – ‘Spent The Day In Bed’
Morrissey is getting some pretty bad press at the moment, perhaps a little worse than usual, but the faithful will always have his back. Those who don’t should at least be able to acknowledge that the man is still writing absolutely incredible music.
‘Spent The Day In Bed’ is pretty different to what he offered up on his past couple of records, a weirdly jaunty keyboard line and some psychedelic synth noise drives the verses, before it explodes into one of those big anthemic choruses that he does better than anyone. He offers some pretty reasonable advice in there as well.
The Barr Brothers – ‘It Came To Me’
Country inflected rock’n’roll out of Canada underpinned by an alluring, droning groove. There’s nothing ground breaking about what The Barr Brothers give us here, but it feels real and that’s worth a lot.
Burial – ‘Rodent’
Reclusive UK producer Burial returns to show us exactly why he’s considered one of the all-time greats in the realms of UK electronic music. ‘Rodent’ is a dark, creepy piece of jittery electro, the kind of song that would be equally welcome in a cool club as it would in a rodent-infested nightmare. That’s meant to be a compliment…
Doe Paoro – ‘Fading Into Black’
A big, sweeping pop track from Los Angeles singer Doe Paoro, the kind of big, sweeping track that might remind you of Florence + The Machine. Her impassioned, expressive vocal will knock you down, its power inspired by her dissatisfaction with the US election result which had just been decided hours before she hit the studio. Hopefully we’ll hear more new material from this ever-impressive artist soon.
Nic Cester – ‘Psichebello’
Nic Cester – he of Jet fame – moved to Italy, assembled a bunch of crack musicians, and made his debut solo record Sugar Rush. We’ll hear the whole thing next month, but ‘Psichebello’ give us a bit of an indication as to what to expect. Trip hop beats meet late-Beatles harmonies and a big, swirling chorus – it’s not completely removed from his old band, but still feels like a significant enough sidestep.
Mia Dyson – ‘Gambling’
Our first ever Double J Australian Artist of the Year Mia Dyson will have a new record out next year, her first since 2014’s excellent Idyllwild. ‘Gambling’ is the first single from it and it shows Dyson again broadening her sound to somehow pull together aspects of classic and indie rock and smash them into something that is undeniably her own. She remains one of our absolute finest artists and it’s such a thrill to hear her continuing to write and perform such excellent music.
The Teskey Brothers – ‘Crying Shame’
The Teskey Brothers are the talk of the Australian live scene right now. That’s not going to change as they line up at some of the summer’s biggest and best festivals and people realise just how impressive they are. Josh Teskey’s voice is impossibly soulful, while the band lock in so perfectly behind him. When the horns drop in midway through ‘Crying Shame’ it all just feels perfect. They’re already starting to get popular, but this is just the beginning for The Teskey Brothers.