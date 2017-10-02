Machine Translations make a welcome, raucous return

Morrissey is getting some pretty bad press at the moment, perhaps a little worse than usual, but the faithful will always have his back. Those who don’t should at least be able to acknowledge that the man is still writing absolutely incredible music.

‘Spent The Day In Bed’ is pretty different to what he offered up on his past couple of records, a weirdly jaunty keyboard line and some psychedelic synth noise drives the verses, before it explodes into one of those big anthemic choruses that he does better than anyone. He offers some pretty reasonable advice in there as well.