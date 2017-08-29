Make mine a double: 5 great Australian double albums

It can be the sound of a genius artist hitting their stride (Prince's Sign O' The Times, Wilco's Being There, Smashing Pumpkins' Mellon Collie & The Infinite Sadness), as much as an excuse for a group to throw everything at the wall and see what sticks (The Beatles' The Beatles (The White Album)) or try to appease competing egos of its members fighting for equal space (Outkast's Speakerboxxx/The Love Below).

Are most double albums too indulgent? For every band that seems tailor made to craft an epic – think Swans with To Be Kind – there's one that struggles to stretch their ideas on that large a canvas, like Arcade Fire's patchy Reflektor.

With the news that Melbourne shredders Beaches have joined the double album club with their about-to-be-released new record Second Of Spring (it's 17 songs over 75 minutes), here's five more homemade epics that push the time and space barrier.