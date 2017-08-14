Marlon Williams returns stronger than ever with 'Vampire Again'

New Zealand-bred, Melbourne-based songsmith Marlon Williams has been so prolific in his touring of late that it doesn’t feel anything remotely like two years since we last heard new music from him.

Thankfully he’s made the time to write while on his travels, because ‘Vampire Again’ might be his best work yet. It’s got a bit of that old-time country crooner vibe that he does so well, but it’s given a completely modern makeover.

It’s not just in lyrics like ‘It felt like yesterday I was as weak as Woody Allen’, it’s in the attitude, the pounding drums and the gently persistent/relentless guitar solo too. We can’t wait for more new music.